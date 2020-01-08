Buckingham Palace reacts to the shocking announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: didn't they tell Queen Elizabeth beforehand?

Only a few hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were resigning as members of the royal family, Buckingham Palace officially published a statement about the shocking news. And it seems that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not tell anyone beforehand about their great decision, not even Queen Elizabeth.

"The talks with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage," the palace said in a statement. "We understand your desire to adopt a different approach, but these are complicated problems that will take time to solve."

BREAKING A palace source tells the BBC that senior members of the royal family feel "hurt,quot; by the announcement that Harry and Meghan will withdraw from their current royal roles. The source confirmed that no member of the royal family was consulted. – Jonny Dymond (@JonnyDymond) January 8, 2020

The BBC's royal correspondent, Jonny Dymond, completely spilled tea behind the scenes at the palace, tweeting that Prince Harry and Meghan issued their personal statement without consulting anyone in the royal family. He added that the palace is "disappointed,quot; and that there is "clearly an important rift,quot; between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised the world on Wednesday when they revealed in a statement on their Sussex Royal website and on their Instagram page that they were moving away from roles as "older,quot; members of the royal family. Instead, they want a more "progressive,quot; role in The Firm, and they also want to earn their own money.

Queen Elizabeth II is a level of passive aggression with which I dream. pic.twitter.com/lmwXpXiGGx – Ian Higham (@highamian) January 8, 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also revealed that they will divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America. They wrote that after many months of reflection and internal discussions, they decided to transition this year to a more "progressive,quot; role and work to be financially independent. They noted that they will continue to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.

Harry and Meghan explained that "geographical balance,quot; would allow them to raise their son Archie Harrison with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while having the space to focus on the next chapter of their lives, which includes the release of a new charity.

Kensington Palace, which is the home of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Clarence House, the home of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have not yet commented on the great announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



