Buckingham Palace reacts to the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan's royal family

It is a new era for Meghan markle Y Prince Harry.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the surprising announcement that they would resign as "high-ranking members,quot; of the royal family. Not only did the couple take a step back from their real duties, but they also plan to "become financially independent."

Despite their surprising news, the two made it clear that they still "fully support,quot; Queen Elizabeth II.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution," the joint statement of Meghan and Harry began. "We intend to step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen."

The two explained that they plan to share their time between North America and the United Kingdom with their son, Archie harrison. Reports also emerged that they could spend time in Canada, but it is not confirmed at this time.

