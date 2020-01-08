Buckingham Palace reacts to the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan's royal family

It is a new era for Meghan markle Y Prince Harry.
On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the surprising announcement that they would resign as "high-ranking members,quot; of the royal family. Not only did the couple take a step back from their real duties, but they also plan to "become financially independent."
Despite their surprising news, the two made it clear that they still "fully support,quot; Queen Elizabeth II.
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution," the joint statement of Meghan and Harry began. "We intend to step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen."
The two explained that they plan to share their time between North America and the United Kingdom with their son, Archie harrison. Reports also emerged that they could spend time in Canada, but it is not confirmed at this time.
When listening to the news, the Internet had some of the best reactions.
"Cast of Meghan in the next season of SUCCESSION,quot; Lauren Collins tweeted Saeed jones he joked on Twitter "Beyoncé and Serena are forming a welcome committee at this time. I can feel it."
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Despite some hilarious reactions that circulated online about Prince Harry and Meghan's news, it was Buckingham Palace's response that was the most shocking statement of all.
"The talks with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage," the statement began. "We understand your desire to adopt a different approach, but these are complicated problems that will take time to solve."
The Internet could not help but react to the response of Buckingham Palace.
"Omg, so Harry and Meghan didn't even get permission, just ghost," writer Camilla Blackett tweeted. "This tea is delicious. Darjeeling."
"The drama that this has !!!!!!", writer Tomi Obaro shared.
In the statement of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they said they "hope to,quot; share "all the details,quot; of their next steps soon.
Real devotees will be waiting with a primed breath!
