Bring Young helps pay more than $ 1 million in medical bills for Atlanta natives in debt

The roommates, the Atlanta Hawks point guard, Trae Young, did something amazing for the Atlanta residents who needed it. According to Wsbtv, Trae has partnered with RIP Medical Debit to help relieve more than $ 1M in overdue medical debts for Atlanta residents who were unable to pay them.

When asked about the kind act, Trae said: “The city of Atlanta has welcomed me with open arms. Returning to this community is extremely important to me. I hope that these families can feel a bit of relief knowing that their bills have been resolved when we enter the New Year. ”

RIP Medical is a non-profit organization that began in 2014 by former debt collectors. They specialize in providing relief to those who cannot pay their medical bills.

Apparently, Trae donated $ 10k through its foundation. The 21-year-old shipowner strives to show the city as much love as he feels he has received. Trae turned to Twitter to thank the nonprofit organization and his team that helped make this vision a reality and said: "Blessed to have such a large team around me to help me make this happen … #MakeADifference,quot; .

Blessed for having such a good team around me to help me make this happen. For the A❤️ #Make difference https://t.co/EIAFDN9ViR – Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 8, 2020

We love to see this kind of positivity! Go ‘head Bring!