Brad Pitt was right not to mention his children during his speech of acceptance of the Golden Globes, here is why

Brad Pitt has just won the best supporting actor Golden Globe on Sunday, January 5, 2020, and is already being criticized in the media. Brad delivered an acceptance speech in which he talked about the tabloids that link him to any woman he meets and made a joke, so he did not bring his mother to the program. While many people laughed, there are some who took a more serious look at his speech and now wonder why Brad did not mention his six children or gave them special thanks. His contentious break with Angelina (two years later and they have not yet finalized their divorce) makes it clear that Angelina would be out of the speech, but the children?

Now, some are leaving comments on social media that suggest that Brad doesn't really love his children or somehow forgot about them during his acceptance speech for the Golden Globes.

Brad Pitt was right not to mention his children during his victory at the Golden Globes, here is why.

Things have become difficult between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and both have said it publicly. It is also known that children are at the center of their divorce and that former lovebirds have been struggling to create a shared custody plan.

If Brad Pitt mentions the names of his children and addresses them publicly during the awards ceremony, it could be counterproductive and used against him in court.

You could even argue that he is trying to "manipulate,quot; children by bringing them to public attention. And issues like exposing them to the growing tabloid press could even be used to say that Brad doesn't have the best interest of his children in his heart.

Think about it!

In a sentence, Brad criticizes the tabloids for creating false stories about their love life. Why then would he raise his children and deliver them virtually for more sensational food?

You can see a report that shows how social networks are discussing Brad Pitt without mentioning his children during his victory at the Golden Globe below.

What you think? Do you agree that it was a wise move for Brad to leave the children out of him and not give him to the press room to talk about his children using his own words?

The tabloids will always report on famous children, but in this case, when there is an ongoing divorce and custody, visits and child welfare are a problem, Brad Pitt did the right thing by leaving them out of it. Do you agree?



