Boris Johnson: Soleimani had blood of British troops on his hands | UK news

Qassem Soleimani, the main military commander of Iran who was killed by the United States, had "the blood of British troops in his hands,quot;, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris johnson said.

In answering questions in a weekly House of Commons session on Wednesday, Johnson supported Washington as tensions between the United States and Iran increase.

Plus:

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran attacked military bases in Iraq that housed US troops in retaliation for the recent murder of Soleimani near Baghdad airport, which had been ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Johnson said no British personnel were injured in the Iranian attacks and that the United Kingdom was doing "everything possible,quot; to protect its interests in the region.

Iran's missile attacks against military bases in Iraq were "reckless and dangerous," Johnson said, calling for an "urgent progressive reduction."

"Iran should not repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks, but should seek an urgent escalation," he told Parliament.

Johnson, who had been criticized for not interrupting his vacations in the Caribbean to address the escalation of the crisis, said the United Kingdom was working hard to "reduce this."

Johnson alleged that Soleimani was involved in putting together the Houthi movement aligned with Iran from Yemen and Hezbollah.

He also said that Soleimani supported the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and was behind the attacks on British troops.

Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn asked Johnson about the legality of "killing someone in a foreign territory," and said that the killing of Soleimani by the United States "should be condemned as such,quot; by the British government .

Johnson replied: "(The) strict issue of legality is not for the United Kingdom to determine, since it was not our operation.

"Most reasonable people would accept that the United States has the right to protect its bases and personnel."

Early on Wednesday, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles aimed at at least two Iraqi military bases where US military and coalition personnel were stationed.

The United Kingdom has about 1,400 United Kingdom military and civilian personnel in Iraq as part of the coalition of 67 nations fighting against the ISIL group, according to the UK Ministry of Defense.

The troop contingent of 400 troops from two regiments is not involved in combat operations and instead provides training and equipment to Iraqi and Kurdish security forces.

"Non-essential,quot; personnel have been relocated outside of Baghdad, while two Royal Navy warships are in the area in an "improved state of readiness,quot; to protect UK ships in the Strait of Hormuz, Johnson said. .