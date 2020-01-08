Boeing 737 plane crashes in Iran shortly after takeoff

The accident occurred at a tense moment in Iran, since The conflict with the United States had the country to the limit. On Tuesday, the F.A.A. He banned US planes from flying over Iran, citing the risk that commercial planes will be confused with military planes.

The crash could also touch a political nerve in Ukraine, since the airline that operates the flight, Ukraine International Airlines, is partly owned by Ihor Kolomoisky through a network of offshore companies. Mr. Kolomoisky is an oligarch with close ties to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukrainian authorities said it was believed that all passengers and crew members on board were dead and that their identity was still being verified. The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine said 168 passengers had registered for the flight. Nine crew members were also on board, the council said in a statement.

Most of the passengers were Iranians, according to Press TV, an Iranian state media agency, which quoted an airport spokesman.

Mr. Zelensky interrupted his trip to Oman, where he was spending the holidays and was returning to Kiev. "Horrible news from the Middle East," he said in a Facebook post. "My sincere condolences to the relatives and loved ones of all passengers and crew members."

While airlines in the former Soviet Union have a generally poor safety record, Ukraine International Airlines says on its website that its security is audited and meets Federal Aviation Administration standards for code-share flights with foreign partners. He had not previously suffered a fatal accident, according to a list of Ukrainian aviation accidents compiled by the Flight Safety Foundation.