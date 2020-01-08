Boeing 737 plane crashes in Iran shortly after takeoff

A Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 carrying at least 170 people on Wednesday crashed shortly after Tehran's takeoff, killing everyone on board.
The circumstances of the accident are not fully known. Iranian state media mentioned technical problems on the plane, which was headed to Kiev, the capital of Ukraine.
The disaster has the potential to increase the crisis in Boeing, which has been dealing with the consequences of two accidents involving another plane. It also happened in the context of growing tensions between the United States and Iran, which on Tuesday attacked two bases in Iraq that house US troops.
The photos published by Iranian news organizations showed rescuers examining smoking debris in a field. The Iranian Student News Agency, a state-run media organization, shared a video He said he showed the crash before dawn, with a distant light descending into the distance before a bright burst filled the sky upon impact.
Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 left Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran at 6:12 a.m. on Wednesday and lost contact at 6:14 a.m., according to a flight tracker.
"We are aware of Iran's media reports and we are gathering more information," Boeing said in a statement.
Boeing has been under intense scrutiny after the accident of two 737 Max planes in less than five months, which together killed 346 people. Max has been around the world since March, creating a crisis for the company and leading to the dismissal of the executive director.
As the company struggles to obtain a solution for the Max approved by regulators, new security risks have recently emerged with the plane, which the company It may also be necessary to evaluate at 737 NG. The Boeing 737-800 has not been marked by problems.
The accident occurred at a tense moment in Iran, since The conflict with the United States had the country to the limit. On Tuesday, the F.A.A. He banned US planes from flying over Iran, citing the risk that commercial planes will be confused with military planes.
The crash could also touch a political nerve in Ukraine, since the airline that operates the flight, Ukraine International Airlines, is partly owned by Ihor Kolomoisky through a network of offshore companies. Mr. Kolomoisky is an oligarch with close ties to President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukrainian authorities said it was believed that all passengers and crew members on board were dead and that their identity was still being verified. The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine said 168 passengers had registered for the flight. Nine crew members were also on board, the council said in a statement.
Most of the passengers were Iranians, according to Press TV, an Iranian state media agency, which quoted an airport spokesman.
Mr. Zelensky interrupted his trip to Oman, where he was spending the holidays and was returning to Kiev. "Horrible news from the Middle East," he said in a Facebook post. "My sincere condolences to the relatives and loved ones of all passengers and crew members."
While airlines in the former Soviet Union have a generally poor safety record, Ukraine International Airlines says on its website that its security is audited and meets Federal Aviation Administration standards for code-share flights with foreign partners. He had not previously suffered a fatal accident, according to a list of Ukrainian aviation accidents compiled by the Flight Safety Foundation.
The plane that crashed had only been in service for three years. Flightradar24, a site that tracks aircraft transponders, reported that Ukraine International Airlines received the new Boeing 737-800 from the manufacturer in 2016.
The airline began in the 1990s as the new independent state flag airline of Ukraine, but was subsequently privatized. Its website calls the company a "private public entity." The airline offers five direct flights per week from Tehran to Kiev. The airline flies a fleet of 35 Boeings and seven Embraer planes, according to its website.
Officials from the Ukrainian embassy in Tehran were at the airport on Wednesday morning and worked to compile a list of passengers on board, said RIA Novosti news agency from Russia, quoted by an embassy official. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said it had established a crisis working group and a direct telephone line in response to the accident.
Daniel Victor reported from Hong Kong. Anton Troianovski and Andrew Kramer reported from Moscow. Farnaz Fassihi contributed reports from New York.
%MINIFYHTML86d0f18188c2fbac2100accdd9c7fbba9%