Blue Ivy Carter looks beautiful in orange in the new birthday photos – Eight years looks like Beyonce

Blue Ivy Carter, the eldest daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z just celebrated her eighth birthday on January 7, 2020. In honor of her special day, her maternal grandfather, Matthew Knowles, shared a special message for her on her official account Instagram Blue Ivy was twinning with her mother, Beyonce, and the resemblance was amazing. The photo was bright and cheerful with Blue Ivy wearing an orange shoulder top with cold shoulders and a gray skirt with a cherry print. Blue Ivy stood in front of an orange background that helped create the environment for the photos. Fans couldn't believe how fast Blue Ivy is growing

Blue Ivy fans had a picnic sharing photos of the girl and many of the images went viral. Fans made birthday videos and flooded social emails with messages, greetings and good wishes to the eight-year-old boy.

Beyonce did not share any photos or messages on her Instagram account in honor of Blue Ivy's birthday, but that may be due in part to the recent outrage that took place when two journalists began leaving negative comments about Blue Ivy on social media.

Blue Ivy's grandfather shared the following message along with the video.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful and oldest granddaughter Blue Ivy."

⁣⁣

⁣Love, ⁣

⁣⁣

⁣Papa G

Beyonce recently shared two photos of her and Blue Ivy at the same age. Fans couldn't get over how much the mother and daughter looked alike. The comparison photos appeared shortly before little Blue Ivy was brutally attacked online for her looks. The irony is that the people who were making the attacks compared their appearance to Jay-Z's and said he was taking his father.

First, it was insulting to Jay-Z that the media told him that if Blue Ivy grew up to look like his father, he could say goodbye to all his beauty. In addition, it is very clear to see that Blue Ivy is Beyonce's twin. You can see the photos that Beyonce shared d

What do you think of the comments made by journalists? Do you feel that Blue Ivy looks like your mother? Did you follow the controversy? Happy birthday, Blue Ivy!



