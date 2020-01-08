Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will perform duet at the Grammy Awards

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will take their romance to the Grammy stage this year. The country music superstar announced this week through Instagram that he and his four-year-old girlfriend will perform a duet at the Grammy Awards later this month, and it seems they will be singing their last song, No one but you.

Shelton published a photo of himself that included the words "Grammy Performer,quot; about the image, and in the legend he wrote: "No one but you, @gwenstefani, with whom I would like to share this year's @recordingacademy #GRAMMYs stage. Tune in on January 26 to see our performance! ”

The voice Coach and former No Doubt frontwoman engraving No one but you for his last album Fully charged: the country of God. In addition to his performance with Stefani, Shelton will also be in the Grammys as nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for the album's main song, God's country

Stefani republished Shelton's photo and wrote in the caption that he could never imagine this in his wildest dreams. He also added the hashtags #yesplease, #myfavoritecountrysinger and #nobodybutyou.

Before the song was released last month, Shelton said Persons magazine that No one but you It was one of those songs where the more he listened to her, the more he fell in love with her. He also realized how important the song was to know where it is in his life, and that is why writer Shane McAnally was trying to give it to him.

Shelton explained that the song fits his story, and just before recording it, he decided that Stefani needed to be part of it because "it's our song." The 43-year-old added that he thinks the song is "magic."

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have recorded other duets in the past, including You make it feel like Christmas, for their 2018 holiday album. They also worked together in season 17 of The voice, which just ended in December. The NBC singing competition is where they met in 2014. Only a few months after meeting, both went through their respective divorces: Shelton de Miranda Lambert and Stefani de Gavin Rossdale.

The couple finally joined because of their lack of love, fell in love and have been together since then.

Ad

The 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards is broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26.



Post views:

0 0