Blac Chyna slips into the rapper's DM and curves

Rob Kardashian's ex-fiance flirts with a promising hip-hop artist on Instagram, but rejects the mother of two, saying it's good.

Blac Chyna reportedly flirted with the promising rapper TayF3rd On Instagram. In a screenshot published by the hip-hop artist, the former E! the reality TV star was seen sliding on his DM. "You're not going to introduce yourself (smiley face)," he wrote.

"Lmfao nah, I'm good love, enjoy," he replied in his Instagram post. When asked if he answered for DM, he said no. "She no longer followed (protected email) deleted the messages, but I got screenshots," he said.

When a person claimed that he had retouched with Photoshop, he replied: "I even know how to work with Photoshop, hahaha, wtf." For another skeptical person, he insisted: "I'm not lying girl (protected email) will I win (protected email)? Hahahahahaha."

"It's false. He doesn't follow it. It would be in requests for messages, not primary," said another skeptical individual. They added: "Either she pretended (since it's not in the message requests) or he killed her for the first time by firing and posted her response by influence. Wack."

Blac Chyna is heading for a judicial battle against the ex-boyfriend Rob kardashian. He requested primary custody of his three-year-old daughter. Kardashian dream, claiming she was a terrible mother and a bad influence on the girl.

Rob was worried because little Dream supposedly began to "do nude twerking and represent sexual positions that she said her mother had taught her." He accused his little mom of having fun with strangers while her daughter was present.

Rob demanded that Chyna undergo drug and alcohol tests no less than 30 minutes before visiting his son. In addition, he asked the supervising nanny to be granted the authority to immediately end the visit if Chyna began to get violent.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna separated only one month after the birth of Baby Dream. It was a messy break with both of them throwing accusations at each other. He even sued him and his Kardashian family.

In addition to sharing his daughter Dream with Rob, Blac Chyna has a son with his ex Tyga.