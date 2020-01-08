Blac Chyna seems to respond to Rob Kardashian's accusations with this grim comment

Instagram / WENN

His comment comes only hours after it was reported that his ex-fiance filed a lawsuit seeking primary custody of his daughter Dream and said it is a danger to the girl.

It seems that Blac Chyna doesn't bother about Rob kardashianThe new accusations against her. The former stripper shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday, January 7, a new publication that made people believe that it is her response to the accusation of her ex-fiance.

In the photo shared on social networks, Chyna was posing with a two-piece black lingerie that combined with a pair of matching heels and a silver necklace. The "Rob and Chyna"Alum also wore a long blonde wig and wore a bold make-up to complete the look. It was such an impressive photo, but its legend was what most caught people's attention.

She simply wrote: "Nice try," apparently denying the accusations and mocking Rob for trying.

It was reported that Rob filed a lawsuit seeking primary custody of his son, Dream, because he believes Chyna is a danger to the 3-year-old girl. In his documents, he listed all the acts of Chyna that he considered dangerous, including chasing people with a knife and having fun with strangers while Dream was present. He also said that Chyna had a bad influence on her daughter since she began "doing nude twerking and representing the sexual positions she said her mother had taught her."

In addition to primary custody, Rob wanted Chyna to undergo drug and alcohol testing no less than 30 minutes before visiting Dream. He also asked that the supervising babysitter be granted the authority to immediately end the visit if Chyna begins to get violent around her.

Rob and Chyna welcomed Dream in November 2016, just a few months after announcing their engagement. Their relationship went south after their breakup in February 2017, and both filed separate lawsuits. However, the two have been parents of their daughter since they agreed to joint custody in September of that year.

In addition to Dream, Chyna has a son named King Cairo with former Tyga.