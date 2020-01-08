Bindi Irwin misses dad Steve Irwin a little more in the midst of the Australian crisis

Bindi Irwin missing dad Steve Irwin now more than ever.

On Tuesday, the 21-year-old shared a touching post on Instagram, where she said she wanted the delay Crocodile hunter Star, who passed away in 2006, was here to help amid Australia's devastating wildfires, which have killed 25 people and nearly half a billion of the country's wildlife.

When posting a sweet photo of the wildlife defender with a baby kangaroo, the future bride wrote a heartfelt message to her followers. "Dad spent his life working very hard to protect wildlife and wild places, especially in Australia," Bindi captioned. "I wish he was here right now to give advice and strength during this time of devastation with forest fires. I know his spirit is still alive through our conservation work and I hope that together we can make him proud."

This is not the first time the Crikey! They are the Irwins star reflected in the death of his father. Earlier this week, Bindi went to Instagram to show his support for those affected by forest fires with another moving post, where he can be seen standing in front of a portrait of his father.