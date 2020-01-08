Bindi Irwin misses dad Steve Irwin a little more in the midst of the Australian crisis

Bindi Irwin missing dad Steve Irwin now more than ever.
On Tuesday, the 21-year-old shared a touching post on Instagram, where she said she wanted the delay Crocodile hunter Star, who passed away in 2006, was here to help amid Australia's devastating wildfires, which have killed 25 people and nearly half a billion of the country's wildlife.
When posting a sweet photo of the wildlife defender with a baby kangaroo, the future bride wrote a heartfelt message to her followers. "Dad spent his life working very hard to protect wildlife and wild places, especially in Australia," Bindi captioned. "I wish he was here right now to give advice and strength during this time of devastation with forest fires. I know his spirit is still alive through our conservation work and I hope that together we can make him proud."
This is not the first time the Crikey! They are the Irwins star reflected in the death of his father. Earlier this week, Bindi went to Instagram to show his support for those affected by forest fires with another moving post, where he can be seen standing in front of a portrait of his father.
"With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart is broken by the people and wildlife that have lost so much," he wrote. "I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE. There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties."
His post continued: "Our Wildlife Hospital is busier than ever, as it has officially treated more than 90,000 patients. My parents dedicated our Australian Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honor her as Warriors of Life. Wild and saving as many lives as possible. We can. "
In addition to raising awareness about deadly forest fires, Bindi has also been doing its part to save the animals that have been displaced. She has been documenting hairy patients at Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital that has been helping out on social media, giving fans updates about their conditions and encouraging them to make charitable donations.
In one post, Bindi said: "This is the heartbreaking truth, every day is a battle to defend and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. Now more than ever we have to work together to make a difference and protect our Mother Earth . "
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML2bf24cebf7df93cf4683f36aedd592b59%