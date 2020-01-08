Billy Sharp: Chris Wilder says that Sheffield United will allow the striker to decide his own future | Soccer news

















Sheffield United chief Chris Wilder says Billy Sharp will be able to make his own decision about his future due to the service he has provided to the Blades during his career.

Chris Wilder says that Billy Sharp will be allowed to make his own decision about whether or not to leave Sheffield United in January.

Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest have asked if the Sheffield United captain would be available this month.

Sharp, the Blades record scorer, has only started a league game in this campaign and is eager to secure more game time, but has not yet asked to leave.

"As far as I am concerned, he is one of the five strikers. The boys at the top of the field are doing very well and, once again, knocking on the door," said Wilder. Sky Sports

"We only have 21 games, there is a part for me to play this season, if it comes to knock on my door and says & # 39; this is not for me, I have to go get some regular football & # 39 ;, then I & # 39; I'll take that.

"Whatever Billy wants to do, he may be the only player in the football club (this applies to), whatever he wants to do, I will fulfill his wishes."

"I think that is correct in terms of the contribution he has made to this football club."

Jack Rodwell signed a short-term agreement with Sheffield United last weekend after training with the club after his departure from Blackburn in the summer.

Wilder says he is always attracted to the signings of the "left field," but he admitted that they don't always go as planned.

"I am not going to take a wrecking ball aside because we have lost a couple of games, but players must recognize that we are here to win and do well. That has always been the mission."

"They have the shirts at the moment and Jack (Rodwell) is pressing, as he is with many players. He has the ability to play in the center right half for us and in the midfield. I like the idea of ​​a left field signature Occasionally, not always successfully.

"We had Jack at Christmas, I understood his situation in his previous clubs. He is a player with an obvious and unquestionable talent, he would not have played for Manchester City or would have started in Everton in another way. He had an unfortunate experience, that can happen for anyone.

"I don't have any signings & # 39; free & # 39 ;, I all have to believe. I think it fits well with Jack and Sheffield United."

