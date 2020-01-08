Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lil Nas X Principal nominations in 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Instagram

The hitmaker of & # 39; Bad Guy & # 39; He leads the group with a total of nine nominations, followed by the singer of & # 39; Juice & # 39 ;, the rapper of & # 39; Old Town Road & # 39; and the singer of & # 39; Lover & # 39; Taylor Swift with six each.

Billie eilish, LizzoY Lil Nas X He seems ready to dominate the iHeartRadio Music Awards after everyone received a large number of nominations on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

The hit "Bad Guy" producer, Billie, won nine nominations, more than any other artist, including the Song of the Year and the Female Artist of the Year, making her the favorite for the 2020 awards.

Lizzo and Lil Nas X, who made great strides in the last 12 months, were strengthened with six assents each, fighting with Billie in the Song of the Year category and among them for the Best New Pop Artist award.

Lizzo is also nominated for Female Artist of the Year, along with Ariana Grande, HalseyY Taylor Swift – who also got six nominations in total.

Meanwhile, the nominees for the Male Artist of the Year include Ed Sheeran, Khalid, Luke combs, Post MaloneY Shawn mendes, While Nas"Old Town Road", "Bad Guy" by Billie and "Truth Hurts" by Lizzo will face Shawn mendes Y Camila Cabello"Miss" and Jonas brothers& # 39; "Sucker" for Song of the Year.

In addition to the main prizes, the gongs will be delivered in various categories voted by fans, including the best lyrics, the best cover song and the first prize for favorite music video choreography.

The awards ceremony will take place on March 29 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The main list of nominees is as follows:

The song of the year:

Female artist of the year:

Male Artist of the Year:

Best duo / group of the year:

Better collaboration

Best new pop artist:

Alternative rock song of the year:

Alternative rock artist of the year:

Best new rock artist / alternative rock:

Dirty honey

Dominic Fike

Matt Maeson

SHAED

Glorious children

Rock song of the year:

Rock artist of the year:

Country song of the year:

Artist of the country of the year:

Best new country artist:

Dance Song of the Year:

Dance Artist of the Year:

Hip-hop song of the year:

Hip Hop Artist of the Year:

Best new hip-hop artist:

R&B song of the year:

R&B Artist of the Year:

Best new R&B artist:

Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year:

Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year:

Best new Latin pop / urban artist:

Mexican regional song of the year:

"Why did you change your mind" – 50 caliber

"Through the Glass" – Los Sebastianes Band

"All included" – The Addictive Band San José De Mesillas

"Lovely" – Ghost

"Nothing new" – Christian Nodal

Mexican regional artist of the year:

Sinaloense MS Band by Sergio Lizarraga

50 caliber

Christian Nodal

Ghost

The overwhelming band El Limon

Best new Mexican regional artist of the year:

Los Sebastianes Band

Ghost

Regid Force

Kanales

Lenin Ramírez

Producer of the year:

Andrew Watt

Benny White

Finneas

Louis bell

Max Martin

Composer of the year: