Benbatl returns at Singspiel Stakes in Meydan | Racing news





Benbatl ridden by Oisin Murphy wins Shadwell Joel bets

Saeed bin Suroor's flag bearer, Benbatl, returns to action at Singspiel Stakes in Meydan on Thursday.

Benbatl has traveled all over the world in recent years, winning many important awards and having won group races in England, Dubai, Germany and Australia, there is no doubt about his credentials.

He was last seen disappointing on soft ground on Champions Day at Ascot, only his second race of 2019.

Bin Suroor also directs Dream Castle, which has not reached the same level of consistency as his stable partner, although Frankel's son won a Grade Two at the Carnival last season.

"Benbatl has been enjoying a pleasant winter in Dubai and is in good shape," Bin Suroor told www.godolphin.com.

"He did not like the heavy terrain at Ascot last time, his best form has been on a faster surface, but he has recently been working well."

"It's going very cool and this seems like a good starting point for him. He's giving weight to his rivals, but he's a class horse and I expect a good result."

"Dream Castle is also in good condition and ran some excellent races at the Carnival last year. I am eager to start your campaign on a course and a distance that suits you."

The coach is also represented in the Grade Two role on the ground, the first round of the Al Maktoum Challenge, in which Team Talk saddles.

Another interesting runner for Bin Suroor on the card is the undefeated First View at the UAE 2000 Guineas Trial.

"First View is a cute foal, who is undefeated in two starts at Kempton Park, and I think he will need more than a mile in time. He has done well in Dubai and I expect a good result, provided he does. "said Bin Suroor, who also directs Laser Show and Lost In Time.

"Laser Show is getting better with every job and he also seems to go further."

"Lost In Time is a solid horse, which always tries hard. It has worked alongside First View and there is not much between them."

"This is a test, so it is a test for the three horses, and we have to see if they can surface."