Ben Stokes, Alec Stewart and Nasser Hussain expect test cricket to remain five days | Cricket News

Alec Stewart says that the exciting Cape Town test highlighted exactly why the tests should stay five days

Don't make it "easy cricket."

That was the opinion of Ben Stokes about the possible four-day tests after an exciting fifth day in Cape Town in which he inspired England to win the series.

The ECB has said that "cautiously,quot; supports the idea of ​​four-day trial matches to ease the workload of players in the midst of a "complex,quot; cricket program.

Four-day trial matches? What a load of nonsense. We will not receive these occasions. Even if this had been a draw, like when Graham Onions blocked it (in 2012), it would still have been a great test match. This is what we need. Nasser Hussain

But Stokes, who took the last three wickets in Newlands to destroy hopes for a draw in South Africa, says he expects the format to remain five days, an opinion also shared by former England captain Alec Stewart.

"It was an incredible game to be part of. The fact that it was until the end demonstrates why the test cricket should always remain five days," Stokes said.

"It must be amazing as a spectator to live these emotions, but to be a player in the field, to go through the ups and downs of what Test Cricket can do to you every day, it is simply incredible."

Some people may think there is a place for that, but you don't want to miss days like this, games like this. It is what makes Test Cricket what it is: go directly to the cable and almost to the whole house. Joe Root

"The cricket test is not done for four days, it is done for five. It's called a cricket test for a reason. They should change it to & # 39; easy cricket & # 39; if they do it four days."

Speaking in the Cricket debate, Stewart said: "In a week in which the four-day trial cricket was discussed, he demonstrated why this game should be played for five days."

"It was full on the ground. The people of England had paid good money to go there, there were South Africans there and everyone was talking about it. It has been a perfect announcement and has closed the cricket for four days."

It could not be more pro five days of cricket test. Winning the fifth day in the last session, in the last overs, are the best victories in history. Graham Onions

"The beauty of the Cricket Test is that the game develops and is allowed to evolve. You don't have to accelerate or accelerate.

"Just let him play at a good pace and you'll have these games where everyone will say & # 39; why do you want to ruin it? & # 39; It has worked quite well for over 100 years, so why do we want to change it now?"

