Becoming the ocean: when you and the world are drowning | Environment

I believe that the community, in the broadest sense: a place and all its creatures, is the smallest health unit and that talking about the health of an isolated individual is a contradiction of terms.

– Wendell Berry, The art of the common

The ocean and I have a conversation every day, even though I live far from its shores. It's going up and I'm drowning from inside.

I've been drowning all my life, more or less. I was born with polycystic kidney disease, PKD, with DNA that causes my kidneys to form cysts filled with fluid inside and outside.

The cysts fill slowly, throughout my life, gradually, without being seen in the deep black silence of my body, until one day there is simply too much fluid, and the veins, arteries and glomeruli of those two organs cut each other. from the world, from my circulatory system, from my other organs, and the kidneys close, allowing liquid and poison to return to my blood until I die.

Or until I get a wonderful and wonderful intervention: a transplant, dialysis, robotic organs, pills, magic.

Eiren, the year he was diagnosed with PKD (Photo courtesy of Eiren Caffall)

They told me that I had this when I was 22 years old, in my last year of college, and just arrived from a young man who spent in the hospital rooms occupied by my father and his brother and sister, all of whom had PKD. Most of the people in my family had died before the age of 50. I sat by the bed and the dialysis chairs in the waiting rooms while the surgeries continued, in the churches for funerals and in the mortuary to wake up. I scattered ashes.

But in the terrible endless now, we are all drowning, all of us, flooded in seas that grow slowly, breathing in additional carbon saturated air, additional water, hit by rainstorms, or beset by the absence of water, the way he left the water. land on melted ice, or in the forest in dying trees, in forest fires, or in the baked desert like never before. We are all left with the problem of where the water is and where it is not, an entire land with its eyes on the seas as its destiny becomes ours.

The body like the miniature planet.

What does one do when faced with the end of his world?



Is it so different to face it when it is your own body instead of the place you love, your home, neighborhood, forest, bioregion, planet? The body is just the miniature planet, the smallest unit in the community, and each of us carries that little unit with us every day, potentially in danger of many things, sometimes many things at once.

When I was diagnosed, my father was still alive, and it was his nephrologist who broke the news. Your PKD is advanced for your age. You have five years of health. Then you will lose your kidneys. You will go through menopause. You will never have a baby. There is no preventive treatment. You will be fine, normal, until you are not, your blood pressure will increase, you will get tired, your kidneys will fail.

Eiren's father, Charles Caffall, with her when she was 10, the year she became ill with PKD (Photo courtesy of Eiren Caffall)

In his words, I saw the course of my father's illness: two transplants, 10 years of dialysis. I saw my aunt's course: 20 years of dialysis, cerebral aneurysm, death. I saw my uncle in his wheelchair after a stroke, and then he died at the transplant table. I saw my parents' marriage, the alcohol they used to calm fear. I saw the way everyone looked at me, the last child on the line, the one who could escape, the one who surely didn't have the gene, and I knew that those looks would curdle and change when they heard the news that I was listening.

I knew that this was a generational story, and I had joined the line, going back as much as I could see in the life of my ancestors, and extending into the life of my children. And at that moment, I became a relative with the water, with the history of its change, although when I was diagnosed I still did not understand it.

It is assumed that knowing the future in advance is the most terrible burden that the gods can give you, a curse: Cassandra, incredulous and crazy, the weight of the future sitting on her like an iron cage, screaming at a world she can't see. what's next

For a long time after my father's nephrologist diagnosed me, I felt that way, with my shoulders down because of the things I knew. I left the good man I was dating, went back to school and finished my career writing about dying women, diseases and the body, class and poverty, and felt that I knew what I would become: poor, alone, sick, disfigured, unknowable in my uniqueness, in my state as a person both well and dying.

I stopped doing anything that could make me sick, I lived the life of a hermit without pleasure, without coffee, ibuprofen, cold medicine, alcohol, cigarettes, love, meat, joy, sex, commitment, future. I got to the basics of need, which would take the least from my body, would push the drowning as much as I could. I prayed for someone to discover how to stop him for me.

I am sincere and talkative, and in the new waves of mourning for what I thought my life would be, I told strangers that I was dying. And they looked at me, a vibrant 23-year-old girl with rosy cheeks, strangely large blue eyes and healthy white, and thought I was wrong, exaggerating or exaggeratedly dramatic. And then I was left alone knowing that the body that looked the same, that looked like any of my companions, was not at all, was changed, was changing, marched invisibly into the inevitable darkness.

What has come is slow and subtle: first a change of energy, a small infection, a pain that came and went and then came and stayed … Then there was a day when I turned a corner that I did not know I was there , and I was never without pain again. And so is the world Eiren Caffall

And wait. And it did not come immediately. I graduated. I moved to Chicago. It did not arrive after two years. I made music I fell in love. My parents got divorced. It did not arrive after five years. Other friends got sick from other things. My father died. I worked. I made records. It did not arrive after 10 years. I got married. I had a baby. It did not arrive after 15 years. I divorced. I fell in love again. 25 years have passed and the darkness of my illness is not here yet.

What has come is slow and subtle: a change of energy first, a small infection, a pain that came and went and then came and stayed. I am colder in winters, my circulation has difficulties. I am less able to eat certain foods without my skin itching for components that I cannot process. My kidneys grow, occupying space in my abdomen, altering my blood pressure, my breathing, my sleep. Then there was a day when I turned a corner that I didn't know I was there, and I was never painless again. And so is the world. But for someone outside of me, small things are not recorded. And apart from these warning signs that I know how to read, I look good, I look unchanged.



The aunt of the writer, Lois Caffall, the year she became ill with PKD (Photo courtesy of Eiren Caffall)

I was late for the diagnosis of climate change. I joined a line of people who already knew the monster, had seen it remake the world for years. I got into Cassandras company all over the world. Listening to them with my new understanding was no different than listening to my father and his brothers, seeing how they already knew the monster of kidney disease, seeing the distance between them and the rest of the world. With my diagnosis, I entered the family of those who know what will kill them. When I finally saw climate change, I joined the family of people who knew what could destroy the world.



When you have news like that, you can't help wearing the dueling bracelet, which some people see, even if it's only spiritual. And, if you're like me, you can't help telling people how things are. For years, I told strangers that we were dying, that the weather was going to change everything, that they just had to open their eyes to see.

In my experience, a life-threatening diagnosis is one that must be faced. Facing him seems to let go of the world and the life he had until the moment he heard the news of the collapse. That life is ending. That world ends. And the world is reborn just for you. He is reborn and destroyed. And you're there to see it, stranded, lonely and broken.

But in that break, if you face it, there is the power to change everything, because destroying the old world can open a light that shines in a new one.

Your denial

What is so deeply established in my cells has a mirror in the air molecules. These changes can be ignored, rejected as irrelevant, incorrect, remaining invisible in a mist of denial. It takes courage, vulnerability, imagination and faith to see them. It requires openness to science, reality, experts and the will to feel fear without closing. Those are not the easiest human qualities to gather. Denial is much easier.



Eiren's grandfather, Charles Caffall, who also had PKD (Photo courtesy of Eiren Caffall)

I can't be in denial. My abdomen is full of enlarged kidneys, the cysts fill and multiply faster every year. I lose my breath as I climb the stairs. I can't stand the heat, edema swells my legs and hands, my ankles water. I fight against waves of vertigo, nausea and vomiting and headaches, fatigue. I have pain that has not left me, not even for an hour, for almost four years. Once again I run the risk of financial ruin, including death, as a result of attempts by the United States administration to remove health coverage. And if you knew me today you wouldn't see any of that. I look good enough. Your denial may remain intact.

And the world is in its warmest year. Except for last year and the previous year. I write from a country where the current administration denies, rejects and tries to defeat the public discourse on climate change at all times. I write after Katrina, and Sandy, and Maria, and Dorian, and Matthew, and a thousand other signs that were supposed to be the signs that made us notice. I write from a world where we spend 400 parts per million carbon in the atmosphere, and the ice is melting, and Australia is burning, and the seas are higher, and the coral is bleaching. Everything the current American regime is doing will make it worse. And if you want today, you can pretend that you don't see any of that. Your denial may remain intact.

I'm not sure why they've given me the gift of slow drowning, why I can feel it as the world feels it, know it as intimately as I know my own body. But I have been allowed to know from the inside what it is like to warm up and flood … The prophecy in my own genes is an awakening with the silent arrival of the greatest changes in our lives. Eiren Caffall

The experience is the best way to feel something. Tragedy gives you experience, but not everyone has the same tragedy; We require openness to the tragedies of each one to achieve wisdom. Empathy with these tragedies awakens you, allows you to cross communication, clarity and, finally, action. I couldn't help writing about the floods of the world when I flooded. I couldn't help listening to the water, the old and intelligent cycle of melting and thawing, rain and rising. I had to see beauty and lessons.

It is not the fault of the water that is where I do not want it in the world or in my body. Water only does what it does. But as I listen to the music he does in myself, the work he does in the lives of others, I wake up more and become stronger. I know in the most intimate way what people in power want the world to ignore. I don't like drowning, but I'm less afraid of it, I'm more connected and can change better in the face of reality.

That I learned to see the world in this way is something that I would not wish anyone, but here we are, we are all drowning, and it has a deeper meaning: anyone can clearly see the climate crisis, not just the dying. . Once you see it, you can act, and act can live in a place of fierce desire to survive.



Eiren and her father by the ocean, the year she was diagnosed (Photo courtesy of Eiren Caffall)

My daily conversations with the ocean have taught me what he knows. He knows how to find his level, how to ignore barriers, how to flow where he needs, where he wants, regardless of the needs and desires of the powerful. Floods come for all types of homes. No matter how the current president of the United States wants to pretend that it is not true, the rising seas will come through the houses he has built in the ocean. The rich can protect themselves, run and hide, but the water comes to them anyway. Water knows how to feed and how to destroy.

Water is simply power, and anyone can take power. The power resides in the hands of many when they take it. Now is the time to regain power, since water is teaching us to do, and demand that together, all of us and water, we recover the world and make it new.

I wanted to do that for my own body. And my desire has changed everything. While I live every day in a body with a life-threatening illness, I have done what we can all do: I have found experts who understand what is happening to me and I have paid attention to them and used their understanding to guide my actions. ; I have found a community that sees me and values ​​me, even in vulnerability; I have practiced knowing at the same time that I am dying and alive and allowed myself to hold both truths; I have found joy every day in everything I can see, and in the body that sustains me, even when it hurts; I have participated in conversations with other victims and educated the next generation of scientists and doctors from the place of my own wisdom; I have seen trials of experimental medications, waiting for the one that works for me, the one that could end the disease, stop the generational history with my own generation, allow a life for my son who does not have this interwoven threat in every part of his tissue.



Eiren and her son (Photo courtesy of Eiren Caffall)

And, as we get hot and flood together, we can do the same.

The message in the water is that we are in danger, but the message in the water is, what is more important, that we have time, we have power, we have all the force of nature within our reach, and also the energy and brightness humans.

We just have to take the power of water, we just have to insist on our survival, on the dignity of all vulnerable lives depending on that decision to become an ocean, not the ocean as a thing of fear and annihilation, but as a giver of all life, supporter of the planet, mother of us all, mystery at the center of all life on earth.

It is not necessary to drown to become an ocean.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.