BDO World Darts Championship: Scott Waites defeat the top seed Wesley Harms | Darts news





Scott Waites sent a strong statement

Two-time champion Scott Waites knocked down number one, Wesley Harms, to ensure a safe passage to the quarterfinals of the BDO World Championship.

The 2010 Grand Slam champion lost 2-0, but recited four straight sets to claim a 4-2 victory. & # 39; Sparky & # 39; You will have been disappointed after rejecting opportunities.

& # 39; Scotty 2 Hotty & # 39; He backed his first-round victory over Martin Adams to move on to the last eight, where he will face Scott Mitchell.

Mitchell, winner in 2015, backed Tuesday's victory over Leighton Bennett with a 4-0 victory over the famous German star Michael Unterbuchner.

Scott Mitchell is in top shape before their quarter-finals with Scott Waites

Earlier in the day, Wayne Warren ousted 2012 finalist Andy Hamilton PDC World Championship. The Welshman won 4-1, although Hammer threw a higher average (95.58 compared to Warren's 92.69).

Chris Landman organized a dramatic return from 3-1 to the edge Ben Hazel 4-3, while Richard Veenstra was another great name to leave the tournament, as the Dutchman fell to David Evans in an entertaining draw to close the night.

BDO World Championship: Wednesday results of the men Wayne Warren 4-1 Andy Hamilton Chris Landman 4-3 Ben Hazel Wesley Harms 2-4 Scott Waites Michael Unterbuchner 0-4 Scott Mitchell Richard Veenstra 2-4 David Evans Women's Lorrainne Winstanley 2-0 Casey Gallagher

In the women's competition, Lorraine Winstanley organized a quarter-final meeting with Lisa Ashton. Second place last year reached 118 and 134 on the way to a 2-0 victory over Casey Gallagher.