Barrie McDermott: Rob Burrow's final appearance in Leeds Rhinos will be & # 39; emotional & # 39; | Rugby League News

Watch Rob Burrow's fundraiser and Jamie Jones-Buchanan's testimony between Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls live at Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Mix from 3pm on Sunday







Barrie McDermott and Rob Burrow in action for Leeds in 2004

Barrie McDermott expects emotions to intensify when Rob Burrow takes the field for Leeds Rhinos for the last time on Sunday.

Burrow will join a series of Rhinos icons in the field for the match with Bradford Bulls, which serves to raise funds after he was diagnosed with motor neuron disease and a testimony for the departure of Jamie Jones-Buchanan.

The game at Headingley is a total of 20,000 tickets and Sky sports McDermott, an expert in the rugby league, who played alongside Burrow for rhinos, will certainly be an emotional occasion for everyone involved.

"It's going to be very emotional for him, his family and, I imagine, for everyone who is there and everyone who feels they know him," McDermott said. Sky sports news.

"Because he has grown from a young man to an adult in everyone's eyes as a rugby league player, everyone feels they know him."

"It seems to be running out, everyone will be there to support Jamie Jones-Buchanan, but probably most importantly, Jamie won't mind saying that, Rob Burrow."

"I am trying not to think about it too much because everyone has to maintain their composure and deliver what is expected, which is a great celebration of the rugby league in general, but also Rob Burrow."

Burrow enjoyed a brilliant career with rhinos, winning eight Super League titles, two Challenge Cups and the World Club Challenge three times as part of the club's golden era before retiring to join the coaching staff after the 2017 season.

Former England international footballer Wayne Rooney, England cricketer Jonny Bairstow and World Darts PDC champion Peter Wright are among the personalities outside the rugby league who have offered their support for the 37-year-old.

McDermott believes that underlines how widely respected Burrow is outside of sport and within him and is comforted by the fact that his close friend has so many people from all walks of life who support him.

"Rob Burrow is one of those people that nobody has bad words to say about him, that he is generous with his time and I think a lot of people identify with the little man in battle," McDermott said.

"He has a great battle against him, but what he has is the love, warmth and generosity of everyone else, whether they are fans of the rugby league, our cousins ​​in the rugby union, the wider sports network or simply the general man on the street who wants to be there in his hour of need.

"It's hard to absorb the news that such a young and fun-loving uncle hassle is really difficult. But what makes you happy is the generosity, love and general feeling that everyone wants to support and support you."

"I had a little breakfast with him on Monday and he is still accepting everything, but what he takes pride in and makes him feel so grateful is the warmth and love he feels for everyone else."