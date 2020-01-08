Bangladeshi police arrest a man in connection with the rape of a student | News

Bangladeshi police arrested a man suspected of raping a university student in the capital, Dhaka, an incident that caused protests throughout the capital.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), the elite police force, said they arrested the suspect, who is believed to be a "serial rapist," on Wednesday.

Plus:

"He previously raped some street beggars and women with physical disabilities. He confessed to us his crime," said Mizanur Rahman, an official at the RAB legal and media wing, at a press conference in Dhaka.

The rape of the second-year student at the University of Dhaka, the largest public university in Bangladesh, made news on Sunday in local media.

Thousands of students from the University of Dhaka took to the streets for two consecutive days, demanding justice for the rape victim.

On Tuesday they formed a large human chain near Shahbagh in the capital, demanding greater security for women on the roads.

His posters said: "No more violations, we want justice," "We want to see the final punishment for the rapist," "We demand justice for our sister."

Four students began a hunger strike and protesters gave the government a 48-hour ultimatum to make the arrest.

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad (or the Bangladesh Women's Council), a national non-political and voluntary women's organization, expressed support for the students of the University of Dhaka.

The victim was attacked on Sunday by the alleged rapist in Kurmitola area of ​​Dhaka where he had gone to meet her friend.

They grabbed her from behind in a relatively isolated section of the road, gagged and taken to a nearby bush where she was raped several times.

She was later able to flee the crime scene and her friends took her to Dhaka Medical Hospital, where doctors found evidence of rape.

Incidents of rape and violence against women are not new in Bangladesh.

According to a report by Ain O Salish Kendra, a non-governmental control body, at least 1,351 women were raped in Bangladesh between January and November last year. Of the rape victims, at least 66 were killed after the rape.

Faisal Mahmud contributed to this report from Dhaka