Bachelor's musical spin-off arrives on ABC

Do you have space in your life for another? Single Serie? What about another musical competition? ABC hopes so! The announced network The Bachelor: Listen to your heart, a new series of the Bachelor Nation franchise will arrive in April 2020.

Think The Bachelor Satisfies A star has been born.

According to ABC, The Bachelor: Listen to your heart "unites two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life: music and love, while 20 single men and women embark on an incredible journey to find love through music. Singing familiar songs, both individually and as a couple, they will seek to form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings and, ultimately, fall in love. "

Contestants will live together and go to Bachelor-style events that focus on music. Once couples commit to each other, they take their relationship to the next level with musical challenges.