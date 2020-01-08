Bachelor's musical spin-off arrives on ABC

Do you have space in your life for another? Single Serie? What about another musical competition? ABC hopes so! The announced network The Bachelor: Listen to your heart, a new series of the Bachelor Nation franchise will arrive in April 2020.
Think The Bachelor Satisfies A star has been born.
According to ABC, The Bachelor: Listen to your heart "unites two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life: music and love, while 20 single men and women embark on an incredible journey to find love through music. Singing familiar songs, both individually and as a couple, they will seek to form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings and, ultimately, fall in love. "
Contestants will live together and go to Bachelor-style events that focus on music. Once couples commit to each other, they take their relationship to the next level with musical challenges.
Look for live performances judged by "some of the most important names in the music business." Couples whose performances "reveal their love and devotion to each other,quot; can continue and are given more opportunities to promote their relationship until only one partner remains.
ABC Chief Karey Burke He announced the project during the winter press tour of the 2020 Television Critics Association of the network and noted that there is a possibility that former Bachelor Nation contestants may appear in the series. Including musician Jed Wyatt since Hannah brownthe season? "So many jokes! Anything could happen," Burke laughed.
"The format is an evolution of the Single franchise, I would say. It is really a creation of Martin Hilton and the producers … the contestants will be talented musicians and people whose lives and work revolve around music. It's an attempt to capture that love and music are intertwined, and the way people find each other through music, storytelling and singing is really the momentum of the show, "he said.
The Bachelor: Listen to your heart is produced by Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike FleissMartin Hilton Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim warner, Louis Caric Y Peter Geist All are executive producers of the series.
The Bachelor: Listen to your heart premieres on Monday, April 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC