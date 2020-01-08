Azriel Clary starts up and throws a bomb: "Rob has been lying to all of you, that's why we never saw the documentary,quot;

Roommates, if you still didn't know that today is R. Kelly's birthday and his rumored girlfriends lived by kicking each other up! When we said things got complicated, they got MESSY. Apparently, Azriel felt a little furious before going to Instagram Live because he tweeted a very cryptic message. Before we know it, the ladies started fighting. We don't know what caused the fight initially, but you can hear Azriel and Joycelyn screaming and screaming in the background. In the video you can hear Azriel say "You slept with me like a child!" Watch the video of the altercation among women below:

Although that tea was a good warm-up, THE REAL TEA is after the altercation, Azriel began to release his lips and face a man named Rob. I wonder who it could be … anyway, sis started spilling tea like there was NO tomorrow. Watch ESE video below:

In her statement, she said: "He has been lying to everyone like ** s and has people, like me, lying for him." And that's why we never saw the documentary. "He also added during the altercation that Joycelyn Savage is,quot; going to jail "because she has,quot; two charges. "That's where she throws a bomb and claims that one of them is "Sleep with a minor,quot; and now after a physical fight, assault.

However, Azriel did not stop there, once the dust settled, the sister said she was filing charges as soon as possible. She stayed live so that people could witness her talking to the police and giving her version of the facts. He also doubled in his previous comments where he claimed that Joycelyn slept with her when she was a minor, repeatedly. Watch the video below:

Phew! As of now it is not known what R. Kelly thinks about the situation, but after Azriel's accusations, SOMEONE has some explanations to make!