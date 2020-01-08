Azriel Clary settles in her new home after leaving the Trump Tower condominium of R. Kelly

Azriel Clary, one of the girlfriends of the dishonest singer R. Kelly, confirmed the news that she moved from the Kelly Trump Chicago Tower condominium to her own place.

Azriel says that although she moved, she and Joycelyn are good, and she consults her regularly.

"Baby steps is better than not taking steps. When you are humble, your blessings are much sweeter #diditallbymyself," Azriel wrote through his Instagram Story feed.

Last week, Kelly was once again the center of attention after Lifetime directed her Surviving R. Kelly: The Reckoning docuseries. But despite the rage, Azriel insists he is well.

"I woke up feeling incredible, I had to humble myself and swallow my pride. The hardest thing is to admit … but the most important thing is to admit it. I'm sorry I got into a battle that is bigger than me. I have good news for all those who support, "he shared with his followers.