Australians are urged to evacuate while monstrous forest fires are regenerated | Australia news

Residents were urged on the road to wildfires that have devastated Southeast Australia since September to evacuate again on Thursday due to the warm and windy conditions that threatened to regenerate huge forest fires.

The Rural Fire Service in the state of New South Wales said in community meetings tired of fire in coastal communities south of Sydney that the northwest winds could cause fires back to the coast.

Plus:

Tourists have retreated to the beaches and the ocean in the area in recent weeks as destructive fires and suffocating smoke have invaded tourist cities, burning sand dunes in some places.

A disaster level warning in large parts of the neighboring state of Victoria, which was already in effect last week, was extended for 48 hours and people in hazardous areas were advised to leave if it was safe to do so.

"Don't settle for the rain we've had recently," Victoria Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville said in a televised briefing, referring to several days of cold weather that has allowed firefighters to strengthen containment lines. Around the flames that have been burning for months. .

A satellite image shows smoke coming out of forest fires in southern New South Wales. Residents have been told to prepare for a fire resurgence as temperatures rise again (Earth Observatory through EPA)

The unprecedented fire crisis in southeastern Australia that claimed at least 26 lives since September, destroyed more than 2,000 homes and covered large cities with smoke, has focused many Australians on climate change. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been criticized heavily in the country and abroad for minimizing the need for his government to address the problem, which experts say has helped overburden the flames.

Hotter, drier

Jessica Washington of Al Jazeera, reporting from Sydney, said that while Australia was one of the world's largest coal producers, many people wanted a change in government policy on the environment.

"We have not received any indication from the prime minister or any superior minister that we can expect any change in terms of fossil fuel dependence, but that is the feeling among members of the public; something must change." she said.

In its annual Climate Statement, published on Thursday, the Australian Meteorology Office said 2019 was Australia's hottest and driest year with the national average temperature of 1.52 degrees Celsius (34.7 Fahrenheit) above average, while the rain was 277.6 millimeters (10.9 inches), 40 percent below average. The previous historical minimum was set in 1902.

A firefighter handles a controlled burn as authorities took advantage of relatively benign conditions earlier this week to consolidate containment lines around more than 110 fires, said state commissioner for the Rural Firefighters Service, Shane Fitzsimmons (Rick Rycroft / AP Photo )

"The annual national forest fire hazard index, an indication of the severity of the fire climate, was the highest recorded," the statement said.

The office's chief of climate surveillance, Karl Braganza, said that although more rainfall is expected, it would not be enough to put out the flames.

"Unfortunately, we are not seeing widespread rainfall above average at this stage," he said. "That is really what we need to put out the fires quite quickly. It will be a campaign, in terms of fires. We are not seeing a short and sharp end of the event, it seems something we will have to persist for some time."

The New South Wales government responded to the crisis on Thursday by announcing an additional one billion Australian dollars ($ 690 million) to be spent over the next two years in the management and recovery of forest fires.

The ecologists at the University of Sydney doubled on Wednesday their estimate of the number of dead or injured animals in the fires to a billion.