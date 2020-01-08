At the edge of a war, the United States and Iran seem to step back

Trump, speaking from the White House on Wednesday morning, repeated a promise to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, but did not order the additional use of force. He promised to impose more sanctions, but also said that "the United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it."
But with Iran's leadership again demanding that the United States leave the region, attacks by Tehran's power forces are expected to continue. Iran's leadership can also, at the time of its election, decide whether to launch additional asymmetric attacks, especially cyberattacks, against western interests. And that could lead both countries to the edge of the cliff.
There was a visible relief among some officials in the Pentagon that the road to a larger war in which the administration seemed to be accelerating could have provided an exit ramp.
Despite all the public blows to the chest in the last week, both sides took steps to reduce the scale.
Before the attacks on the bases in Iraq, Iran made it clear that it would launch reprisal attacks and that they would come from the official Iranian army, not from power groups. The United States, for its part, was monitoring Iranian communications and had plenty of time to prepare to protect US troops in Iraq.
At the end of a long night on Tuesday, there was a collective exhalation in the Trump administration's national security apparatus, and authorities said they believed things had been contained, for now.
An administration official said hope was now a reduction in scale. "So far so good," Trump said on Twitter.
Although Iranian officials said their military response was over, US troops in the region continued to strengthen their positions in the event of another attack, a military officer in Baghdad said.
National security and military experts say that a war with Iran would not look anything like any conflict this generation has witnessed. He would feel aboard the tankers crossing the Strait of Hormuz and at the service stations in Kansas, in hotels and public squares in Paris, and in the mosques of the United Arab Emirates.
Although the war with Iraq was devastating and powerful, one with Iran would be much worse.
Any assumption that the Iranian people would welcome a US overthrow of their government does not take into account the deep pride that many Iranians have in their national identity, an outpouring that emerged at the stampede in Iran during the funeral procession on Tuesday for the major general. Qassim Suleimani, the Iranian military commander killed in an American air strike last week, experts said. More than 50 people died when millions flooded the streets to mourn him.
"The Iranians are nationalists and would see this as a war imposed on them by someone they see as deliberately fighting with them," said Vali R. Nasr, an Iranian-American and former senior advisor to the State Department. "And they would support the blow back."
Wednesday morning, Iran said the official counterattack phase was over for now.
"Iran took and concluded measures provided in self-defense under article 51 of the base of objectives of the UN Charter from which cowardly armed attacks were launched against our citizens and senior officials," the Minister of Relations said in a tweet Foreign of Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif. "We do not seek escalation or war, but we will defend ourselves against any aggression."
In the tense days before the air strikes, US officials were investigating the abyss of what a war with Iran could be like. One thing was immediately clear: it would not resemble the great conflicts that the United States has fought in places like Iraq and Afghanistan during the last decades.
The authorities had long ruled out a land invasion to occupy Iran. The country is almost four times the size of Iraq, and its population of over 80 million would not be expected to wave the welcome flag.
Instead, military officials said they hoped that any major conflict would be fought with a series of airstrikes, naval attacks and, most likely, cyber attacks, with few American boots on the ground.
Most likely, air strikes against Iranian warships and ballistic and cruise missile sites and depots in the country, and other elements of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps and its Quds Force, led by General Suleimani . US fighter jets and drones that fire missiles could also attack oil refineries, the oil distribution network and power grids. The much more difficult targets include Iran's nuclear facilities, the most important are buried underground.
US officials familiar with the planning of the classified war say the goal would not be to expel the government and take over Iran, unlike the Taliban in Afghanistan or President Saddam Hussein in Iraq, but to cripple their armed forces, including the Quds force; eliminate its nuclear programs; and drown out what Washington describes as the evil regional influence of Tehran.
But the war games at those events immediately raised the possible pitfalls.
Iran can strike again, as the country demonstrated this week. It could attack the oil refineries in Saudi Arabia or close the Strait of Hormuz by sinking one or two tankers or mining the waterway. That would raise the price of oil and gas, and hinder the global economy.
"A conflict with Iran would look very different from the last 19 years of conflict in Iraq and Afghanistan, or it should," said David A. Deptula, a retired three-star General of the Air Force who planned US air campaigns in Afghanistan in 2001 and in the Persian Gulf in 1991.
"We have many options for pain relief," said Derek Chollet, deputy secretary of defense for President Barack Obama. "But they too, especially when targeting our facilities in the Gulf or Iraq."
Chollet warned that administration officials "should not be fooled into thinking that if we achieve some of the regime's goals," Iranian leaders "will simply withdraw and begin to negotiate."
"Iran is not 10 feet tall," he said, "but we have to expect them to be very tough."
Unlike enemies in Afghanistan and Iraq, it is certain that Iran will fight asymmetrically, potentially attacking US targets such as embassies or military bases through representatives in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon or elsewhere in the Middle East and Europe. And Iran also has competent cyber warfare capabilities.
While Iraq would probably be the main theater at the beginning of the war, it is most likely to change rapidly as Iranian representatives are deployed in the region and the world.
Thomas Gibbons-Neff contributed the reports.
