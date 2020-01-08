At the edge of a war, the United States and Iran seem to step back

But with Iran's leadership again demanding that the United States leave the region, attacks by Tehran's power forces are expected to continue. Iran's leadership can also, at the time of its election, decide whether to launch additional asymmetric attacks, especially cyberattacks, against western interests. And that could lead both countries to the edge of the cliff.

There was a visible relief among some officials in the Pentagon that the road to a larger war in which the administration seemed to be accelerating could have provided an exit ramp.

Despite all the public blows to the chest in the last week, both sides took steps to reduce the scale.

Before the attacks on the bases in Iraq, Iran made it clear that it would launch reprisal attacks and that they would come from the official Iranian army, not from power groups. The United States, for its part, was monitoring Iranian communications and had plenty of time to prepare to protect US troops in Iraq.

At the end of a long night on Tuesday, there was a collective exhalation in the Trump administration's national security apparatus, and authorities said they believed things had been contained, for now.