Aso will be given a break before Ryanair Chase | Racing news





Aso in winning action in Cheltenham

Venetia Williams plans to give Aso a short break before trying to make it the third lucky time at Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

The 10-year-old will try to get his career back on track in the two-mile, five-mile Grade One contest, where he finished second behind Frodon last year and third in 2017.

Although Aso was the last of four finalists in more than three miles at King George in Kempton, the Herefordshire driver reports that his stable star has taken the race well.

Williams said: "I was happy enough with what Aso did in King George. The Ryanair has closed and he is in it and we are likely to go back from that."

"There is no final decision yet, but there is a good chance that he will not run before that."

"He really didn't feel any effort after King George, since he takes his career very well."

Stablemate Fanion D & # 39; Estruval could take his next step towards a bow at the Arkle at Kingmaker in Warwick on February 8, after running well in the same level defeat at Wayward Lad in Kempton during Christmas.

Williams said: "He was delighted with Fanion D & # 39; Struval in Kempton. It was a fiercely fast race and was about five seconds faster than the Desert Orchid Chase and the winner defeated him in less than five lengths."

"The handicap placed him in the best part of a stone for his victory in Newbury, but he felt that his performance in Kempton was better than anticipated by raising another 5 pounds since then."

"The main objective is to go to the Cotswolds in March. I have not decided where we are going, but the Kingmaker is an obvious race."