Ascot aims at Jefferson's ace Waiting patiently | Racing news





Waiting patiently and Brian Hughes (right)

Ruth Jefferson expects that there will be a lot of rain in Ascot during the next week, before the expected departure of Waiting Patiently in the Clarence House Chase Matchbook on January 18.

The nine-year-old Grade One winner returned to action with a third at Tingle Creek Chase in Sandown last month, defeated only for a time by Defi Du Seuil and Un De Sceaux.

With Altior discarded on Tuesday by Nicky Henderson, Clarence House seems to be a repeat of Tingle Creek, and Jefferson hopes his pride and joy have been mentally sharpened more than physically for his first race of the season.

"Ascot is the plan, whenever it rains enough, it needs soft ground," Jefferson said Wednesday.

"I took him to Richard Fahey's house this morning, we often take some there, since he takes them away from home, in the car and things for a change of scene."

With Altior now confirmed as back in the two-mile division by Henderson and Chacun Pour Soi, trained by Willie Mullins, defeated at Christmas, the image now looks different since the Tingle Creek took place.

Jefferson said: "The way I see it is that when you reach that level, everyone is very good horse. Not many expected us to run as well as we did in Tingle Creek and it took people by surprise."

"Suddenly, now we are back in their minds, since they had ruled us out a bit. It was Chacun Pour Soi's first race of the season and, although Altior has had his problems, we know how good he is. They are not machines, You just have to take it one day at a time.

"I don't think ours comes in terms of fitness, since it is not difficult to get fit and had been in Pontefract for a gallop, but just having a race will have sharpened mentally. Nothing beats a race, so I hope it is more acute, but his physical condition was not a problem.

"There was little among the three in Sandown and I would like to think that if we have soft ground we will be there again.

"We can't do anything about the weather. We've given him many tickets and we'll see where we end up."