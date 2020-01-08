‘Armageddon is here’: Australian readers share their experiences in forest fires

Residents and tourists in Australia have staggered as forest fires engulf parts of the country, killing at least 24 people and destroying an area larger than Denmark. We ask readers to describe how they have dealt with one of the worst fire seasons ever recorded.

We heard people who said they fled to the beach, where they dug trenches and prepared to jump into the water at any time. Some said they sought refuge in camps where people brought dogs, chickens, goats and other animals. Others said they stayed behind, cleaning their homes in hopes of saving their property from destruction.

We receive more than one hundred responses from all over the country. Many described that they struggled to breathe in the choking smoke and felt overwhelmed by sadness and anger as they watched their communities and forests burn and reflected on the cost it had in the famous wildlife of the country.