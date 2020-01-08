‘Armageddon is here’: Australian readers share their experiences in forest fires

Residents and tourists in Australia have staggered as forest fires engulf parts of the country, killing at least 24 people and destroying an area larger than Denmark. We ask readers to describe how they have dealt with one of the worst fire seasons ever recorded.
We heard people who said they fled to the beach, where they dug trenches and prepared to jump into the water at any time. Some said they sought refuge in camps where people brought dogs, chickens, goats and other animals. Others said they stayed behind, cleaning their homes in hopes of saving their property from destruction.
We receive more than one hundred responses from all over the country. Many described that they struggled to breathe in the choking smoke and felt overwhelmed by sadness and anger as they watched their communities and forests burn and reflected on the cost it had in the famous wildlife of the country.
These are his photos and stories, edited and condensed for clarity.
Escape under red skies like blood
Elizabeth Walton, Mystery Bay, New South Wales
We woke up Tuesday morning in Mystery Bay with black skies at dawn in the middle of a cloud of pyro-clusters that, I am sure, was as scary as listening to a bomb being dropped on our heads. We took the things we had packed the night before and went to the Narooma evacuation center.
The camp was quickly filled with 4,000 people. They had dogs, chickens and even a goat. There were cats in cars. They put the ponies on the beach.
We spent Saturday preparing, as we were told, to prepare to jump into the ocean. There were a hundred people on the beach who used tractors to dig trenches to jump if fires arrived.
Mary Frost, Darwin, Northern Territory
We survived New Year's Eve in Mallacoota sitting in a small boat. There were four of us and my sister's beautiful Dalmatian puppy, and we were afraid for our lives.
The fire brought strong winds, thunder, lightning and, very briefly, rain. There was a disturbing silence, punctuated only by the disturbing but reassuring sound of the sirens. There were gas explosions, house collapses and trees that crashed or exploded.
The fire produced deafening apocalyptic roars that will remain with me forever.
Our hearts were racing. As oxygen levels dropped, there was a palpable fear that we were all going to be suffocated.
Lucy Knight, Gunning, New South Wales
I took refuge in Rosedale Beach with my three young children when the fire ignited. Our children rescued a kookaburra affected by smoke. Our family vacation home was saved, but we are devastated by the damage to our beloved Rosedale.
When we lost energy and mobile phone service, we headed to the beach. We had wool blankets with us and we sat in the water.
Anne Fogarty, Melbourne, Victoria
We were camping on the south coast of New South Wales when the fires occurred. We evacuated to a center in Eden, eight kilometers (or five miles) from our camp, throwing some things in the car and leaving the tent and everything behind.
It was like a dystopian film: cars lined up to get fuel, store shelves emptied, there were power outages and there was no telecommunications.
After a night of insomnia on the floor of the evacuation center, we drove for 12 hours through the thick smoke to Canberra with small fires of grass still burning on the side of the road.
I had to buy an inhaler for the first time in 30 years.
They tried to protect their homes. They packed clothes, food and pets.
Jannah Hardefeldt, Cobargo, New South Wales
For some reason, I felt a sense of urgency to make a forest fire survival plan for our family. I feel that it may have saved our lives.
The air was full of smoke and maybe that led us to prepare the house. We strive for about five hours, raking all the leaves and cleaning all the gutters. We cleared everything we could, took out the flammable things from the gallery and bathed them through the patio.
On Monday night, the fire was 40 kilometers (25 miles) away and he was anxious. Around 1:30 a.m., we started preparing cups of tea and waking my grandmother and everyone else.
When we decided to leave, we spent five more minutes looking for a basket to put the cat. I saw fire running over the hill. We ran back to the house and everyone was ready.
Nadine Mannering, Melbourne
After two days without electricity, drinking water, telephone lines or Internet, and with little food, we decided to try to reach my parents' place in Canberra from Lake Wallaga.
We had water and some muesli bars, and very, very fortunately we had a full tank of gasoline. Our neighbors could not leave because their car was running on diesel and there was none in the area to be filled.
Allison Cameron, Berry, New South Wales
We have packed some precious sentimental items, important documents, food supplies, water and a first aid kit, essential elements to survive a few days away from home. In addition, items for our pets, including food, medicine, bedding and bowls.
Today we pack our car, hoping we have to evacuate. We live in the Shoalhaven region and the fires are now quite close to us. We have been living with apocalyptic skies and air full of smoke and intense heat.
What they lost: farms, homes, beloved wildlife
Karin Neate, Fishermans Paradise, New South Wales
I lost my little house and months of income.
It took me a full day to evacuate with my friend's 3 dogs and two dogs. I left behind my friends who chose to fight fires, with a 1-year-old boy, because there was no one else to protect their homes without insurance, except them.
There is a pure anger that suppurates towards the mismanagement and inhuman attitude of the federal government.
Miranda Murray, Melbourne
My grandfather lost his farm on Kangaroo Island. He managed to move his cattle to another part of the island two days before to save them. That is not the case with animals on neighboring farms.
There were kangaroos, wallabies and dead koalas on the side of the roads. Why did firefighters leave so late?
Stephen Muse, Canberra, Australian Capital Territory
When the fire approached, we defended my mother's house and protected the neighboring properties as best we could before escaping at the last minute to the beach.
We watched as the fire roared along the coast and the houses burned. My mother's house was still standing, but four houses on her street had disappeared. We had saved five houses.
Here and in other areas, the fire simply passed and eliminated everything in its path. It was like a rocket going through. I dropped my phone to the floor and didn't even have time to pick it up before yelling at my family to get in the car.
Donna Novak, Orangeville, New South Wales
We live on 40 acres. Our house and sheds were saved, but all our bushes burned.
My husband, my 16 year old son and our friends helped fight the fires on our property with the help of the fire service. It was very intense, chaotic and scary at the same time.
The fire became so intense that they took me from the property to the top of the road only to find our mobile home and other vehicles parked in our neighbor's meadow that was lit with a grass fire.
"A time bomb,quot;: living with fear
Nothing Richards, Melbourne
I am devastated by my country, the tragedy of the loss of lives, homes, income, the pain and suffering of millions of wild animals and livestock and ecological destruction.
However, our prime minister still persists in selling coal to India by opening new mines, which require large amounts of water, when farmers shoot cattle in nearby areas affected by drought.
I am desperate for what we leave for future generations.
Helen McEwin, Adelaide Hills, South Australia
I live every day with fear, with fear that forest fires destroy everything around me, with fear of the most dangerous and ineffective prime minister that Australia has had since the Federation.
My little granddaughter has been robbed of the innocence of her childhood. She cried after seeing houses burned on the ground in the fires of Cudlee Creek.
This threat looms over us constantly. We obsessively analyze the weather forecasts to determine what fire will suddenly roar over us, annihilating everything in its path.
Ananya Vatsayan, Sydney
I am a 16 year old girl and, right now, the world I have grown up with feels and is a time bomb.
We are a generation of children without hope, but with hope. Let's get out of this. But not without losing a part of our childhood in the process.
Fiona Crispin, Canberra
I look out and it's like the end of the world. Armageddon is here. I don't remember the last time it rained. Everything is dead and dry.
We miss the fresh air, watch the stars at night and hear the magpies sing.