Ariana Madix applauds after Jax Taylor implies that she is a lesbian

Ariana Madix He feels comfortable telling his truth.
During a Watch what happens live appearance after last night Vanderpump Rules season premiere, co-star of Madix Jax Taylor suggested his reluctance to marry and have children with a long-term partner Tom Sandoval (with whom he recently bought a house) was due to the fact that he "likes women,quot;. Shortly after the interview was issued, Ariana responded to Jax's claims in a message shared on Twitter.
"I LIKE women (laughs emoji) And men. It's called being bisexual. Have you heard of him? #Thisisnthard," he wrote, echoing a similar point made by Jax's wife Brittany Cartwright in WWHL.
Jax's comments on Ariana's sexuality followed the tensions of friendship between him and Tom, which the public saw developed throughout yesterday. Vanderpump Rules episode.
"I have a hard time coming to me because I bought a house, because I got married," Jax said WWHL host Andy Cohen, who quickly noticed that Tom's frustrations were motivated by Jax's competitive attitude.
"I was saying you were trying to get over it," Andy explained, referring to Jax and Tom's confrontation during the premiere.
According to TomTom's co-owner, it was Jax's attitude about their respective real estate landmarks that confused him.
"When I'm preparing to move into my house, you think, & # 39; How much does it cost? What is the square footage? & # 39;" Tom told his friend, adding that buying a house was "like the wedding (of him and Ariana) day, in a sense "due to his personal thoughts about marriage and children.
"I'm telling you something I'm so excited about, and you told me how you're going to do better," Tom continued. "It felt like a climb every step of the way."
"How could I get over it?" Jax asked Andy near the end of his WWHL discussion. "His house is bigger than mine."
