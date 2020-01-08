Ariana Grande beaten with copyright lawsuit for the second time in less than a year

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

Six months after reaching an agreement on a similar case, the success creator of & # 39; 7 Rings & # 39; is accused of illegally wearing Robert Barbera's paparazzi photos that capture her in a sweatshirt with the artwork & # 39; Thank U, Next & # 39 ;.

Ariana Grande He has been accused of lifting a New York photographer's job for the second time in less than a year.

The hit creator of "7 Rings" received a new lawsuit from Robert Barbera, who claims that she illegally used one of her paparazzi photos with the singer leaving a Manhattan building while wearing a white sweatshirt with the artwork for " Thank U, Next "album cover.

In the court documents obtained by The Blast, he states: "(Grande) posted the photograph on his Instagram story on his Instagram page to promote his brand and clothing saying & # 39; My Merch is so cute and comfortable, swipe up to see it & # 39; in the photograph … "

"The Defendants did not license the Claimant's Photograph for their Instagram Page, nor did the Defendants have the Claimant's permission or consent to publish the Photograph on their Instagram Page."

Barbera notes that he previously sued Grande for a similar dispute, in which the pop superstar had allegedly used two candid photos that the snapper had taken in New York to promote the release of his latest album, "Sweetener."

That case was resolved in July (2019).

Barbera is now suing for copyright infringement and is seeking all "benefits, income, receipts or other benefits derived from the Respondent as a result of his illegal conduct", in addition to punitive damages.

Grande has not yet commented on legal issues.