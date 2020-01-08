Antonio Brown requests the help of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. for the boxing match against Logan Paul

Instagram

The former NFL player accepted the challenge of the YouTube star, claiming that the retired professional boxer is training him for the next celebrity fight.

Antonio Brown is ready for a confrontation with another controversial figure, Logan paul. The former New England Patriots star responded to the YouTube star's challenge for a celebrity boxing match that was first launched in December 2019.

During an appearance on Barstool's KFC Radio last month, the internet personality said: "Antonio Brown, I want to fuck you." It was not until Monday, January 6 that Antonio responded to Logan's challenge, posting on Twitter, "compare @LoganPaul".

Logan continued to mock his next potential opponent, tweeting: "He would drop you faster than the patriots." However, Antonio was not discouraged, since he claimed that the former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather, Jr. He will train him for the game.

When sharing a screenshot of his Twitter exchanged with Logan, the open receiver wrote in the title of the Instagram post: "Boxing match 2020 vs @loganpaul my coach @floydmayweather we will get it … Comment below if you come to fight".

Floyd has not commented on Antonio and Logan's possible celebrity boxing match or confirmed his possible participation, but some social media users have laughed at this. "Hellll nawwww", one simply reacted to Antonio's claim.

"This is what rock bottom looks like first, first you want to rap now you want to box," said another in the publication of the former NFL star. "Oh, come on, bruh," read another comment from an unimpressed fan. Someone else made fun of him, "he went from setting NFL records to fighting a youtuber smh bruh."

Meanwhile, former broker Reggie Bush He advised Antonio against the boxing match and told him to "go back to football." instead. "Don't give him the time of day when you're too good for that! Your talent is still unmatched, don't let these types of Internet distract you!" Added. The league needs you back next year! 2020 that dog has to eat! Let them see you shine on TV in this biggest arena on the biggest stage where they can't touch you! "