Anthony Davis leaves the Knicks-Lakers game after suffering a sharp fall | NBA News

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis suffered a bruise of the sacrum near the bottom of the spine when he suffered a sharp fall from the back at the end of the third quarter of the game at home Tuesday night against the New York Knicks

The x-rays were negative, and the plan was for Davis to undergo more tests on Tuesday night, according to coach Frank Vogel.

ESPN reported that Davis is expected to be left behind and rehabilitated when the Lakers make a two-game trip to Dallas (Friday) and Oklahoma City (Saturday), although the team did not make an announcement about their status.

Davis was injured while climbing to defend an impulse from Julius Randle, out of balance. He crashed into his back and remained on the court for the waiting time that followed, immediately reaching his lower back with his left arm.

He had five points, six rebounds and five assists in 28 minutes when the Lakers won 117-87.

"We are waiting and praying for the best right now," Vogel told reporters after the game, saying the team would have an update on Davis's status on Wednesday.

"He is one of our pillars. He is our present. He is our future. He is one of the best players in the world, so it obviously means a lot."

Six-time All-Star Big Man entered the game with an average of 27.7 points and 9.5 rebounds for the leading Lakers of the Western Conference, who acquired Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans in the offseason for a package that included the forward Brandon Ingram, base Lonzo Ball and guard combo Josh Hart.

