Anthony Davis injury update: the Lakers star escapes with a lumbar bruise after a terrifying fall against Knicks

Lakers fans can exhale collectively.

Anthony Davis's MRI scan came clean Wednesday morning and revealed only a bruised major gluteus. He will travel with the team for his next two-game road trip and will appear as questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks.

Davis walked cautiously off the floor during the third quarter of Tuesday night's competition against the Knicks after a terrifying fall. He hit New York forward Julius Randle in the basket and landed directly on his back, leaving the All-Star six times in considerable pain. Davis was surrounded by his teammates and medical staff before slowly leaving the floor under his own power.

The official diagnosis is good news for the Lakers and Davis, who average 27.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.5 steals in their first season with Los Angeles. Davis should be able to return relatively fast since the bruise, although it is not clear if it will be available for the consecutive set of this weekend.

It will be a challenge for the Lakers to extend their current six-game winning streak without Davis, but they have first place in the Western Conference for 4.5 games over the Nuggets. They can afford to lose some regular season games; They can't afford to lose Davis for an extended period.