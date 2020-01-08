Anthony Davis avoids serious injuries in a hard fall against New York Knicks | NBA News

An MRI scan in the lower back of the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis, revealed no serious injuries, according to reports.

According to The Athletic, the MRI showed no more than a bruise on Davis's back and he will make the team's next road trip.

Davis suffered a sharp fall while trying to block a shot during the third quarter of the loss on Tuesday 117-87 of the New York Knicks in Los Angeles.

He received attention from the Lakers medical staff and the team then announced that he had a bruised sacrum.

Davis finished with five points, five assists, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks against the Knicks.















1:11



Highlights of the New York Knicks visit to Los Angeles Lakers in week 12 of the NBA season



All-Star, 26, averages 27.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 blocks in 35 games in his first season with the Lakers.

The leading Lakers of the Western Conference (30-7) have won six straight in consecutive games against the Dallas Mavericks in the early hours of Saturday morning (2:45 am, live at Sky Sports Arena) and Oklahoma City Thunder (Sunday 1 am).

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.