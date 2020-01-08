Home Entertainment Angie Martinez details the horrible car accident: "My car flew over a...

Angie Martinez details the horrible car accident: "My car flew over a 10-foot wall!"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4
Logo

The radio legend, Angie Martinez, returned to the airwaves this week, where he detailed the tragic car accident, which left her injured and took months to recover.

"I can't say too much because the insurance is still dealing with things. I was straying from the road to lose another car, and I flew over a wall. It was like a 10-foot wall. The car fell directly. Luckily I was wearing the car belt. security, it was daylight, "he told his co-host.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©