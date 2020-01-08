Angie Martinez details the horrible car accident: "My car flew over a 10-foot wall!"

The radio legend, Angie Martinez, returned to the airwaves this week, where he detailed the tragic car accident, which left her injured and took months to recover.

"I can't say too much because the insurance is still dealing with things. I was straying from the road to lose another car, and I flew over a wall. It was like a 10-foot wall. The car fell directly. Luckily I was wearing the car belt. security, it was daylight, "he told his co-host.

"As dukes of danger in the air. He flew down, directly towards some trees," he continued.

Martinez says she is still in physiotherapy, but she is grateful to be alive, especially after emergency services had to cut down some trees to take her to a safe place.

"So, when I tell you it's like a miracle … God is amazing. I've been in recovery for the last two months doing physical therapy, rehabilitation."

She added: "That's the thing, you get a little better … Anyway, I had a fractured vertebra, I broke it in one part. So they had to put something on my back [to rejoin it]."