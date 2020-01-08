Angela Simmons in beef with Romeo Miller: "I don't like how you approached the situation!"

Growing Up Hip Hop: Hollywood star Angela Simmons has opened up about her enmity with Romeo Miller, and she says she doesn't like how she did it all.

"I don't even get into drama. I don't care about drama. I don't have time for drama. It turned out to be a default drama, but I didn't see it coming," he said in the HollywoodLife Podcast.

"I have nothing but love for anyone, whether they don't like me, like me. Whatever it is, everything is love. But I just didn't like it, and I don't like it, the way it has approached the situation ". "

Vanessa Simmons then added: "He definitely left the left field, to be honest, and we weren't expecting him. I didn't see him coming."

For years, viewers anticipated a romance between Angela and Romeo, but were surprised to see this season that former close friends disagreed with each other.

Angela is still not sure what exactly Romeo has in her feelings …