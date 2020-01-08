Home Entertainment Angela Simmons in beef with Romeo Miller: "I don't like how you...

Angela Simmons in beef with Romeo Miller: "I don't like how you approached the situation!"

Growing Up Hip Hop: Hollywood star Angela Simmons has opened up about her enmity with Romeo Miller, and she says she doesn't like how she did it all.

"I don't even get into drama. I don't care about drama. I don't have time for drama. It turned out to be a default drama, but I didn't see it coming," he said in the HollywoodLife Podcast.

"I have nothing but love for anyone, whether they don't like me, like me. Whatever it is, everything is love. But I just didn't like it, and I don't like it, the way it has approached the situation ". "

