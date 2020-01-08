Andy Cohen Grilled LeeAnne Locken for his racist comments

Andy Cohen he wasted no time holding LeeAnne Locken responsible for his controversial comments tonight Real Dallas Housewives Second part meeting.

As fans of the Bravo show know, an important story this season was that LeeAnne constantly called co-star Kary brittingham as "mexican,quot; during nasty verbal diatribes. In a moment, he even called Rod rookie a "cheerful mexican,quot; for Kameron Westcott.

Needless to say, everyone, including Andy, had strong thoughts about LeeAnne's word choice and whether or not they were racist.

"I feel it's disgusting. Looking, I'm disappointed." Brandi Redmond said. "I don't want to be associated. I'm embarrassed and LeeAnn isn't right, it's not right. Using that over and over again is racism."

"I never understood that calling someone for their nationality is something you could use that tag on. I really didn't do it," LeeAnne defended. "Because in Texas, I mean, we use that word all the time, as for everything."

"Mexican Chirpy?" Andy asked while all the other ladies denied LeeAnne's claim.