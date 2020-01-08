Andy Cohen Grilled LeeAnne Locken for his racist comments

Andy Cohen he wasted no time holding LeeAnne Locken responsible for his controversial comments tonight Real Dallas Housewives Second part meeting.
As fans of the Bravo show know, an important story this season was that LeeAnne constantly called co-star Kary brittingham as "mexican,quot; during nasty verbal diatribes. In a moment, he even called Rod rookie a "cheerful mexican,quot; for Kameron Westcott.
Needless to say, everyone, including Andy, had strong thoughts about LeeAnne's word choice and whether or not they were racist.
"I feel it's disgusting. Looking, I'm disappointed." Brandi Redmond said. "I don't want to be associated. I'm embarrassed and LeeAnn isn't right, it's not right. Using that over and over again is racism."
"I never understood that calling someone for their nationality is something you could use that tag on. I really didn't do it," LeeAnne defended. "Because in Texas, I mean, we use that word all the time, as for everything."
"Mexican Chirpy?" Andy asked while all the other ladies denied LeeAnne's claim.
"Well, I apologize. The first time in that hall, I was in a place where I couldn't articulate well. I didn't use my words well and I didn't like it when I saw it. I can tell you that," LeeAnne said, adding that "I wasn't present mentally "during the explosion.
"There were 10 other occasions," said Andy.
"And then the moment I said & # 39; cheerful & # 39; it was also really bad," LeeAnne admitted. "I agree that it was a mistake. I agree that it was a mistake."
"It was a series of mistakes," Andy added. "I said things I should never have said," LeeAnne replied.
When Andy asked about Kary's thoughts, she burst into tears. "I can't even look at her," Kary shouted. "You know, she never apologized to me."
"You are racist, LeeAnn," Kary added. "You're referring to me like that, you obviously hated me, maybe because I was from Mexico."
When LeeAnne argued that the production team told him not to approach Kary after filming, Cohen stated firmly: "It's not true! LeeAnn, that's not true."
"The other thing that is interesting is that we have been doing an interview for the program for the past few months after you knew I was going to be there," said Andy. "You doubled in your attacks against her in the interviews."
LeeAnne said his interviews were "before,quot; before seeing the images and Andy hit her with another, "It's not true. It's not true. The producers were shocked."
"Stephanie, do you think being called Mexican is racist?" Andy asked.
"Yes. Honestly, I feel that the things you said were racist," Stephanie Hollman said. "I'd like to think you're a better person than that and it was ignorance, but yes, LeeAnne, they were racist. I really think the things you said were very racist."
"You said you were sitting Julio Iglesias& # 39; back, do you realize that it is Spanish and not Mexican? "Andy yelled at LeeAnne, who replied:" No! Hi? Do not!"
"I really screwed up and I really got into a hole and really got upset and disappointed."
"I think you did it with bad intentions,quot; D & # 39; Andra Simmons intervened "I don't think you're so ignorant because I know you better than that."
At the end of the meeting, Andy asked all the ladies to send apologies and LeeAnne's response was no surprise. "One hundred percent with Kary and for our entire audience," LeeAnne shouted, wiping away tears. "I'm very sorry. I promise it will never happen again."
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)