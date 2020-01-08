And you thought Brexit was tough …

Johnson is trying to build bridges with European officials, after seeing that his positive relationship with the Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar, helped him reach a critical agreement on Britain's withdrawal last fall. As is often the case with Brexit, there is a danger that the two sides intersect.

In Brussels, officials are concerned about the complexity of the impending trade talks and are pressing the British to be pragmatic. They seem puzzled by Johnson's insistence on a compressed and limited time negotiation, which they say could inflict unnecessary damage on Britain's economy.

However, in London, the Brexit project has always been driven by politics rather than the economy. After his great electoral victory, Johnson is determined not to repeat the experience of his successor, Theresa May, whose leadership was destroyed by the paralyzing debate about the withdrawal of the European Union.

Government officials have been told to avoid using the word "Brexit,quot; to underline the idea that the January 31 game will solve the problem once and for all. Johnson wants to resolve future business ties quickly, so he can shift his government's approach to less toxic domestic problems like medical care.

Analysts also said that the prime minister is calculating that if any damage to the British economy by Brexit is inevitable, it would make sense to hold it early so that his government has four years or so to reverse the elections before facing voters in the upcoming elections. general election

Mr. Johnson's main objective on Wednesday was to convince Dr. von der Leyen that there will be no extension of the transition period. But he hoped that Britain could reconsider in July, the last milestone in which Johnson could request an extension.

In a statement, Downing Street described the talks as "positive,quot; and said Britain wanted "a broad free trade agreement that covers goods and services, and cooperation in other areas," although the British say they want a different type of negotiation. for the last one in which nothing was agreed until everything was there. That would open the way to a series of more limited agreements, if Brussels agreed.