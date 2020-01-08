An accusation of a word revolves around Trump's deadly attack: murder

A single word has become a focus of concern about President Trump's decision to kill Iran's top general: murder.
There is no fixed and formal definition of murder. But, as with many politically loaded labels, the word has acquired a broader meaning than any other meaning, short of concerns that Trump's decision to kill Major General Qassim Suleimani was unethical, illegitimate or dangerous.
The Trump administration says its attack on General Suleimani was not a murder and called it legal and justifiable use of force.
Murder is colloquially defined as a murder or, sometimes, murder, for political purposes, in particular, but not necessarily, of a high-ranking political leader.
Mr. Suleimani's murder seems to fit that description. He was One of the highest ranking figures in the government of Iran, a country that is not formally at war with the United States. While the Trump administration's justifications have focused on stopping what it says was an "imminent,quot; attack, they have also included political objectives, such as changing Iran's behavior.
But there is also a second definition.
The United States banned murder in 1976 but did not define it. Since then, decades of legal interpretation and establishment of precedents have become a legal understanding of murder that is intricate, disputed and narrower with each administration.
Government powers to attack people abroad are becoming broader and "more controversial and more complex," said Susan Hennessey, executive editor of Lawfare, a legal affairs site. "The term,quot; murder "is somewhat contrary to that, an identification of where the government has exceeded its authority and violated its own prohibition."
Previous administrations have extended that authority so substantially that "if you surveyed all law scholars, you will probably see a fairly firm agreement that this is probably legal," he said, referring to Mr. Suleimani's murder.
But that would not make his murder fair, moral or wise, Hennessey said, only that it would fall within the legal precedents set by past administrations. And any reason remains hypothetical. The administration has not presented any legal justification, expressing concern that it acted without first establishing the legality of the order.
The gap between colloquial and legal definitions may reveal more than a linguistic problem. It parallels a growing division between attitudes toward the appropriate use of lethal force and the powers assigned by the US presidency to kill abroad.
The assassination of Mr. Suleimani, by taking those powers to new extremes, calls attention to how they became so broad and so hidden in the secret of the executive branch that an act that meets virtually any colloquial definition of murder could be considered legally permissible.
When is a murder a murder?
It helps to see the intention of the original prohibition of murder.
In the 1970s, congressional investigations revealed a series of US plans or attempts to kill foreign leaders, which caused outrage at home and abroad. The plots were seen as violations of international norms and American values, as well as putting American leaders at risk.
President Gerald R. Ford issued an order that prohibits the government from carrying out "political killings," but did not explicitly define the term. Beyond the clear intention to ban more plots against foreign leaders, the implications of the order were not clear.
Reagan administration lawyers argued that a murder had to be illegal to qualify as a murder, an interpretation that has been maintained.
Kenneth Anderson, a law professor at the American University who advised the Obama administration on its program to attack terrorist suspects abroad, said that, as a result, the murder generally meant an illegal murder by the government.
But lawyers of the executive branch generally determine when the government has the power to kill someone abroad.
"There is some circular logic in that," Hennessey said. "Whatever the executive branch does, they will say that it is legal, so they will say that it is never a murder."
Starting with Mr. Reagan, each administration has expanded those powers, reducing in turn what the government might consider murder.
These expansions often focused on terrorist threats, such as a 1984 finding by lawyers from the Central Intelligence Agency that the administration could attack members of Hezbollah, a Lebanese group. Hezbollah's past attacks made it a continuous threat, they reasoned; therefore, killing its members would constitute self-defense.
The attacks of September 11, 2001, and the subsequent public demands that presidents stop terrorists before they attack, led to growing expansions, leaving Trump with a spectrum of legal and precedent interpretations to turn to.
Was Mr. Trump's order legal?
The Trump administration has hinted, but has not explicitly done, two legal reasons: that the general was a legitimate target in times of war and that killing him was a justifiable act of self-defense.
The administration has cited, as legal authority, 2002 Authorization for the use of military force against the resolution of Iraq, which approved the invasion of Iraq. The resolution is still in force, granting legal powers as if the war had never ended.
If the administration can show that Mr. Suleimani's activities in Iraq made him an adversary in that conflict, he can ask the authority in times of war to attack him, Mr. Anderson said.
The administration has mainly emphasized the claims that Mr. Suleimani represents an "imminent threat,quot; to American lives, referring to the legal precedents set by previous presidents.
The Bush and Obama administrations concluded that they could, under certain conditions, legally kill someone who represented an imminent threat, or whose past actions suggested they could represent a future threat. Their findings, which were based on interpretations of national and international law such as allowing attacks to stop imminent threats, formed the basis of much of their selective killing programs. However, there is evidence that the United States government uses an expansive definition of "imminent," and many discuss whether it really meets international legal standards.
Anderson said killing Suleimani would surely have met the legal standards used by the Obama administration, calling it "objective,quot; for his role in monitoring past power attacks against US forces.
The Trump administration, however, initially said its strike was to deter future attacks, not to stop one. He has provided little evidence of his claims of an imminent threat, and some officials say privately that the case is weak and may not represent Trump's real motivation.
Although some argue that the United States designation of Mr. Suleimani's military group as a foreign terrorist organization reinforces the case by killing him, some legal scholars say this is not relevant to determine if it represents an imminent threat.
Killing Mr. Suleimani solely for political reasons, or in the absence of sufficient legal justification as an imminent threat, would open Mr. Trump to charges that the murder was illegal and, therefore, a murder.
Even so, past administrations, citing the secret, have sometimes presented little legal justification rather than a promise of having secured one, underlining the extent to which the executive authority had expanded before Trump took office.
While the Trump administration has not presented a justification under international law, Mary Ellen O & # 39; Connell, a law professor at the University of Notre Dame, argued in EJIL Talk, a site on international law, that the details published so far "do not meet,quot; the conditions of "legitimate legitimate defense,quot; that would be necessary to legalize the murder under international law.
"The law is always politicized,quot;
However, killing Mr. Suleimani would mark a major escalation in the application of the presidential authority, even if it could be based on family legal justifications.
Those powers were established, Anderson said, at a time when "the circumstances were not really the same geopolitically."
The precedents established in the era of Al Qaeda and the Islamic State are being moved to a new world of regional power struggles and power conflicts sponsored by the state. But foreign armies can retaliate in a way that broken terrorist groups cannot. And, as Trump is learning, violating the norm against the murder of foreign leaders can bring international isolation.
In a twist of historical irony, those expanding powers have led the United States back to action that the 1976 murder ban apparently intended to ban: killing a high-ranking leader in a country with which he is not at war .
Like the Cold War plots that inspired that ban, Trump's strike is focusing attention on the dangers of unrestricted executive authority.
"Certainly, this vindicates some of the concerns that opponents had to the claims of the executive branch of the government in this area," said Hennessey, arguing that he also showed Congress's unwillingness to control the presidential power.
Critics called the selective and ethically dubious Bush and Obama era killing programs and argued that they set dangerous precedents. Many called practice murder, which implies that the legal grounds were unfounded.
Even if legal experts believe that the past precedent could open the way for Trump's strike, some express their discomfort with the underlying law and real-world results.
"Many of the legal problems here are in dispute," said Ashley Deeks, a law professor at the University of Virginia, in The podcast of Lawfare. “What legal framework applies even to murder? What does it mean that a threat is imminent? Is that the right test for today?
Samuel Moyn, a professor at Yale Law School also in the podcast, asked whether, on an issue such as murder, questions of legal definition really could or should be taken in isolation.
"The reality is that the law is always politicized, especially in this area," he said, adding that concerns about the legality of, for example, a drone attack "are really not about the law. It's about legitimation or delegitimization of this president, or of the American war, in this case or in general. "
If a controversy such as the legality of Mr. Suleimani's murder is treated only as a matter of legal definitions, he added, "then we lose the point of talking about it."