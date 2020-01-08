An accusation of a word revolves around Trump's deadly attack: murder

The administration has cited, as legal authority, 2002 Authorization for the use of military force against the resolution of Iraq, which approved the invasion of Iraq. The resolution is still in force, granting legal powers as if the war had never ended.

If the administration can show that Mr. Suleimani's activities in Iraq made him an adversary in that conflict, he can ask the authority in times of war to attack him, Mr. Anderson said.

The administration has mainly emphasized the claims that Mr. Suleimani represents an "imminent threat,quot; to American lives, referring to the legal precedents set by previous presidents.

The Bush and Obama administrations concluded that they could, under certain conditions, legally kill someone who represented an imminent threat, or whose past actions suggested they could represent a future threat. Their findings, which were based on interpretations of national and international law such as allowing attacks to stop imminent threats, formed the basis of much of their selective killing programs. However, there is evidence that the United States government uses an expansive definition of "imminent," and many discuss whether it really meets international legal standards.

Anderson said killing Suleimani would surely have met the legal standards used by the Obama administration, calling it "objective,quot; for his role in monitoring past power attacks against US forces.

The Trump administration, however, initially said its strike was to deter future attacks, not to stop one. He has provided little evidence of his claims of an imminent threat, and some officials say privately that the case is weak and may not represent Trump's real motivation.