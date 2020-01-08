All the details about Teen Mom Star's new romance Amber Portwood

Amber Portwood He has a new man in his life.

It seems the Teenage mother Star has given up the idea of ​​reconciling with former Andrew Glennon. Instead, he is moving with a native of Belgium. Dimitri GarciaWho turns out to be a fan of her. A source tells E! News that the unlikely duo met on social media and are currently "dating,quot;

Fans will probably see Dimitri and Amber together, as the source reveals that he "stayed with her and was close while she was filming."

Dimitri almost confirmed his presence in the United States when he posted a photo of a Belgian waffle Whole Foods with the caption: "truly Belgian breakfast this morning. Not really but good hahaha."

Amber herself has not confirmed or commented on her relationship with Europeans. At this time, the MTV star is taking a break from social networks to "move forward positively."