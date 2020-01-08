All the details about Teen Mom Star's new romance Amber Portwood

Courtesy of MTV
Amber Portwood He has a new man in his life.
It seems the Teenage mother Star has given up the idea of reconciling with former Andrew Glennon. Instead, he is moving with a native of Belgium. Dimitri GarciaWho turns out to be a fan of her. A source tells E! News that the unlikely duo met on social media and are currently "dating,quot;
Fans will probably see Dimitri and Amber together, as the source reveals that he "stayed with her and was close while she was filming."
Dimitri almost confirmed his presence in the United States when he posted a photo of a Belgian waffle Whole Foods with the caption: "truly Belgian breakfast this morning. Not really but good hahaha."
Amber herself has not confirmed or commented on her relationship with Europeans. At this time, the MTV star is taking a break from social networks to "move forward positively."
Not much else is known about her relationship with the Belgian, but Amber's ex Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina Shirley, follow Dimitri on Instagram. Perhaps, Gary has given Dimitri his blessing?
As for Andrew Glennon, it is unlikely that he and Dimitri had the opportunity to meet. The source says that Andrew and Amber have been filming "separately,quot;, which makes sense since there is currently a no contact order after the Amber machete attack.
The separation of Amber and Andrew is just one of the many consequences of their violent confrontation. In August, a source revealed that Andrew and Amber still "maintained some hope that they could reconcile and put this in the past," but not being able to see each other made it difficult to stay together. The couple did not confirm their separation until the months passed.
In November, one of Andrew's followers asked: "Is there any chance that you and Amber will be together again?"
"By the grace of God and my sanity and James, I will never again have another abusive relationship," he replied.
At the moment, Andrew maintains custody of his 1-year-old son, Andrew, whom Amber can see under supervision. A custody agreement has not been reached, but Amber currently participates in parent classes, according to his plea agreement in his domestic arrest for assault. The judge also ordered him to serve 2.5 years probation.
