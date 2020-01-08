Alex Trebek of Jeopardy insists that the show should continue

Alex Trebek Soldiers in The Jeopardy Presenter and the show are back in primetime for a series of titled games Jeopardy: the greatest of all time with past champions Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter Y James Holzhauer, the three highest money winners in the history of the game show. And the new primetime special comes at a time when all eyes are on Trebek while fighting pancreatic cancer.

Speaking on the winter press tour of the 2020 Television Critics Association, Trebek, 79, anticipated the day he will sign the program he has called home since 1984 and told the press that he has a planned speech, But when I say it will be on a whim. , just like when he was shaving his famous mustache.

"Some days are better than others," Trebek said on the TCA stage about the current state of his health while promoting the tournament with the champions.