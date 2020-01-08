Alaska had the warmest year ever recorded in 2019: US report. UU. | USA news

The US state of Alaska had its warmest year recorded in 2019, according to a government report published Wednesday on the weather in the United States.

The most northwest state of the continental United States, Alaska's average temperature was 0.1 degrees Celsius (32.18 degrees Fahrenheit) in 2019, above the long-term average of -3.3 degrees Celsius (26.06 degrees Fahrenheit), the National Environmental Information Centers of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in the annual report.

Plus:

Average temperatures have increased steadily in Alaska in recent years, with four of the last six years experiencing record heat. Alaska's previous record average was set in 2016.

In Anchorage, the largest city in Alaska, the temperature reached 32.2 degrees Celsius (89.96 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time in July.

The average temperature in the contiguous United States, 11.5 degrees Celsius (52.7 degrees Fahrenheit), was the lowest since 2014 but was still warmer than 11.1 degrees Celsius (51.98 degrees Fahrenheit) Average for the entire 20th century.

The southeastern states, including Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, South Carolina and Virginia, experienced their warmest or second years.

Climate-related disasters more than doubled

The contiguous United States also experienced its second wettest year recorded in 2019, with annual rainfall in 88.34 cm (34.78 inches), 12.29 cm (4.84 inches) above average. The total was 0.46 cm (0.18 inches) less than the record set in 1973, according to the report.

The Midwest was particularly humid, with North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, each of which experienced its wettest years.

The United States report also noted that, in the last decade, the country experienced 119 climatic and climatic disasters in which the damages and general costs reached more than one billion dollars, more than double the 59 disasters of this type that it experienced. the country in the previous decade, according to the report. said.

Meanwhile, the European Union's climate monitor said Wednesday that 2019 was the second hottest year ever recorded worldwide, only 0.04 degrees Celsius (32,072 degrees Fahrenheit) lower than 2016, when temperatures rose 0.12 degrees (32,216 degrees Fahrenheit) due to a natural weather event in El Niño that occurs once in a century.

In the five years since 2016, each year has been warmer than the previous year, according to data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).