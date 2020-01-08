Ajay Devgn breaks his silence about the violence of JNU

After Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan, now superstar Ajay Devgn, also spoke against the horrible attack on JNU, which has left the whole country shocked. Speaking to a news agency, Ajay Devgn said: It's wrong. Violence is not a solution at all. It is simply damaging our country. What is the agenda behind this? If you know, tell me because what is in the news is unclear. "

When Ajay Devgn was asked why Bollywood celebrities were not giving his opinion on this subject, he said: “When we say something, it is taken seriously, either in a good or bad way. But until you are well informed, you have no right to speak, I would say. We cannot add to the confusion. We need to know first. Why is it happening or who is doing it? What is the agenda behind this? Until we know we have to shut up. If people think he is an accomplice, then he is stupid. We can't add fuel to the fire. "

Ajay Devgn is currently promoting his next historical film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kajol. Tanhaji faces at the box office with the protagonist of Deepika Padukone, Chhapaak, which also opens on January 10, 2020.