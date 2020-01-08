After the publication of social networks full of expletives of Foxy Brown – DJ Envy officially responds

During a conversation with the hosts of The breakfast club, of Power 105.1, DJ Envy asked Don Pooh what happened to Foxy Brown, whom Pooh had previously achieved in his rise to fame.

Vibe states that Envy asked what happened to her because it seemed she had a history, but suddenly disappeared.

According to Pooh, she released two more albums and also became a mother. However, she began to struggle with her audition, and soon fell. Pooh hoped out loud that we all had news of her soon.

Reportedly, the Chyna doll The artist was not happy with this at all and subsequently went to her social networks to present a long message, full of capital letters and full of expletives, addressed to DJ Envy and Pooh. However, it subsequently deleted the message.

Earlier this week, DJ Envy responded to the comments of the Brooklyn artist, stating that Foxy was a bit "delusional." He continued, revealing that he used to play for her, and also worked on his team of writers, even producing some of his songs. One track remained on his album and another on his.

However, the last show he did with her ended up not going so well, Envy explained. She said Foxy received $ 70,000 to organize a show, and she gave each of her team members $ 300 to spend on Louis Vuitton. Envy joked that there was nothing a person could buy in Louis Vuitton for only $ 300.

Envy said that the experience led him to the conclusion that he would never work with her again. As fans of The breakfast club You know, Envy is a DJ and is one of the three main presenters of the program, The breakfast club, with Charlamagne Tha God and Angela Yee.

Foxy Brown, however, is an American record artist who first came to fame in the late 1990s with albums like, Ill Na Na, Y Chyna doll. Later, she released Broken Silence. He currently has an album called, King is coming soon, In the works.



