Adrienne Houghton now weighs 105 pounds. And this half comment motivated co-host "The Real,quot; to shed the pounds so she can get pregnant

Adrienne Houghton, co-host of The real, recently surprised many of his followers when he released his very thin body on social networks.

The singer and television star has been very open about the reasons for her weight loss, and although some are positive, others were bad and quite cruel.

Adrienne revealed that in recent months, she lost 20 pounds by eating well (she stopped eating bread, pasta and other refined white carbohydrates) and exercising because she is doing everything possible to get pregnant.

Through an interview with Hi! and her All things Adrienne vlog, she talked about her important change in lifestyle by saying: “I, at the top of the summer, looked in the mirror and thought, what things do I want to change? One of those things was that I want to be healthy and I don't want to go on a diet. I want this to be a way of life. "

Adrienne, who is 4 & # 39; 11 ", now weighs 105 pounds, and it took him three months to achieve his goal.

She shared one of the toughest comments that motivated her, she was a person who asked why she has several chins.

She said: "I have read so many incredible compliments from you, so I just want to say thank you. You have also inspired me in an important way, some in good ways and some in bad. Some of your comments were like, why what does it have seven chins? Or why does it look a certain way, that was something that I turned into fuel to be the best version of myself? And you have given me the best compliments that I look great. That reminds me every day I'm still good with myself, good with my body. "

She continued to explain how the comments pushed her to lose weight: “If I'm honest, my weight gain in recent years has been like a fight for me where I am, I never considered myself to be overweight. And it was strange to hear so many comments at a point that I was fat, and "Oh my God, she let herself go!" I said, "Whoa," so it was a bit strange. "

She continued with: “Seeing the difference was crazy. There is something so silly about achieving your goal and knowing; For me, it was knowing that I can absolutely do this. It's possible. It only takes discipline. That makes me feel very good, knowing that it is something I have absolutely control over. "

Ad

Adrienne has managed to change things.



Post views:

9 9