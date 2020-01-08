Adam Sandler hits "bad" critics during the New York Film Critics Circle Awards

WENN / Cover

Presenting Josh and Benny Safdie with the Best Director award at the awards ceremony, the actor of & # 39; Uncut Gems & # 39; He jokes about his own past experiences with negative reviews.



Adam Sandler He called critics "bad" while paying tribute to his "Uncut gems"Directors during the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Tuesday night, January 7.

The actor presented Josh Safdie Y Benny Safdie with the award for Best Director for the acclaimed production, and joked about his own past experiences with negative reviews.

"All of you critics, I know what they have said about me over the years," Sandler said. "It's fine. I have two words to tell you: You're bad! But this is about children. The Safdie brothers."

Brad Pitt, Reese witherspoon, Lupita Nyong & # 39; o, Alec Baldwin, Laura Dern, Robert de Niro, Joe Pesci Y Spike lee He also attended the ceremony. Pitt also contributed to the mood of the night, presenting his "Once upon a time in Hollywood"director Quentin Tarantino With the honor of the best script.

"Finally, after all that time, a movie about Hollywood," Pitt joked when talking about the production, and called the filmmaker "the only guy I know who needs cocaine to stop talking."

Other big winners, which were previously announced in December (19), included "the Irish", which won the Best Movie. After accepting the praise of Lee, director Martin Scorsese He thanked the bosses of the transmission giant Netflix for distributing the film, which took a decade to make.

"Thank you, Netflix, no, really, because nobody else would play this movie for 10 years," Scorsese said.