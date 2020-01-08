ABC chooses pilot for a thirty-something sequel that will feature the original cast

Thirty years have passed since the ABC family drama Thirties It was a popular show on the television network, but now it comes back with a sequel and the original cast members. ABC delivered a pilot order this week for the new show to be titled Thirty-something (more).

According to The Hollywood reporter, MGM Television began buying the project from potential buyers about three months ago, and ABC finally decided to retake it. The creators of the original series Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick will return as executive producers and co-writers. And, the original stars of the series Ken Olin, Mel Harris, Patricia Wettig and Timothy Busfield will play their roles again.

This time, the show will focus on the children of the main characters of the original series that are now over thirty years old. For those who are too young to remember, the original series was a sensation of pop culture due to its version never seen before of a dramatic narration in a network television program.

Thirties It was an ensemble piece that focused on the daily life of baby boomers, and she considered herself extremely nervous because she had arguments about a relationship between people of the same sex. It created a great controversy when he presented a scene with two men in bed together in the episode "Strangers,quot;.

The series lasted four seasons, from 1987 to 1991. And, during that time, Thirties He earned 41 Emmy nominations and won 13 awards, including one for Best Drama in 1988.

The sequel series "Thirtysomethingthing,quot; gets the ABC pilot order – Variety https://t.co/yzdnvpEovu – Melissa Gilbert (@MEGBusfield) January 8, 2020

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said on the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association that Herskovitz and Zwick "have a vision of the narrative and everything possible."

"They know those characters in their bones, and their children are in their mid-thirties, not just the children in the program, so they are creating characters in that generation that they also know and with whom they can relate," Burke explained. "Therefore, it is really a true definition of a multigenerational (story)."

Burke added that fans could find some surprises in history that they didn't see coming.

Star Timothy Busfield said he was "very, very happy,quot; to reach an agreement, and also revealed that everyone in the cast is "very excited." Ken Olin echoed Busfield's sentiment by tweeting: "Crazy, right? And really fucking exciting."



