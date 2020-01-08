Aaron Hernandez Netflix offers a peek trailer in series – but will they show new paths?

Netflix on Tuesday released its trailer for "Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez," an upcoming documentary series about former NFL player Aaron Hernandez, who was convicted in 2015 of murdering Odin Lloyd and died of suicide while in The jail in 2017.

The program, which premieres on January 15, promises in its advance "discovering the stories,quot; and "discover the secrets,quot; behind the fall of Hernandez. But how much new information will be unearthed on an issue that has already been the subject of intense research reports? The Boston Globe produced a series of six-part digital stories and a podcast about Hernandez last year. And other media, such as CBS and The New York Times, have provided their own full coverage.

Probably the most striking part of Netflix's two-minute advance was the audio of a conversation between Hernández and his mother, Terri Hernández. His round trip highlighted the tension of the Hernández family that has been previously reported, but still has more than previously understood.

"I had no one," Aaron Hernandez tells his mother on the phone in the trailer. “What did you think I was going to do? Become a perfect angel?

Regardless of how much new information you provide Netflix series, is expected to get a sizable audience given the recent numbers O.J. Simpson deals have gotten and a morbid national appetite for true crime stories.

According to the progress, it seems that the program will present a lot of drama for an audience that wants to see the motivations of the murderers. It remains to be seen if it expands on what we already know.