Aaron Carter fans call their new GF & # 39; Plastic & # 39 ;, claim that she only uses it after the debut on Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Crazy Little Party Girl & # 39; He has been flaunting his new romance with the Melanie Martin model on Instagram, but his followers are not impressed and have been saying bad things about her.

Aaron Carter He has found a new love, months after breaking up with Lina Valentina. The former child star recently visited Instagram to introduce her new girlfriend, model Melanie Martin. "She wasn't ready @missmelaniemartin. I'm her lion. Look at the damn grrrrrr," she captioned a video of her sitting next to him in a car.

A day later, he followed with a picture of her planting a kiss on her cheek while taking the selfie in the mirror. He wrote in the legend: "She loves me, she doesn't love me, she woke me from the nap, but I don't complain," and added a lion emoji.

While the singer of "Fool & # 39; s Gold" is clearly in love, many are not impressed by his new girlfriend and their relationship. His followers had many things to say about the blonde girl, but they are not good, and a skeptical fan commented: "Yes, this relationship will not last as long as the other."

Some people called her because she seemed "plastic." One replied to Aaron: "Can you date someone of natural beauty who has not had so much plastic surgery?" Another wrote: "Nice? Who? Plastic girl? Ah, it's fine." Another user replied: "I wonder how much money he has spent on his body."

One person accused Melanie of using the 32-year-old singer to get attention. "Yes, it looks like the last girl you dated who used you … too bad you learn from your mistakes seriously," said the user.

Others came to suggest that Aaron is paying him. "Are we destined to believe that this is not a paid transaction, boy?" read a comment, while another similar comment says: "How much was she?"

Aaron was previously in a relationship with Lina Valentina from 2018 until they ended in August 2019. "Lina and I have decided to go their separate ways," he said confirming their separation at that time. "I really hoped this was the one that would last forever. We had even talked about having children, but we couldn't get over our differences and the relationship finally became unhealthy."

He added: "I don't regret being with Lina, and I definitely learned a lot about myself. I think this decision was the most mature. I will continue to focus on my music, my tour and my fans. I hope my soulmate is somewhere and I will see her soon. "