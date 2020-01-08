Aamir Khan meets fans while shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha

Every time there is an Aamir Khan movie, you are guaranteed to be treated with something special. The unparalleled dedication of the actor to serve the audience has helped him earn the Mr. Perfectionist label. Then, when it was announced that Aamir Khan will remake the timeless classic Forrest Gump, the audience was naturally excited.

The first movie schedule was recently finished in Chandigarh. Now, Aamir has started the second schedule in Himachal Pradesh. The images of the movie sets appeared online in which we see Aamir posing for photos with fans. Check out the images below.

Aamir has undergone a massive transformation for the film that is clearly evident in these images.

Laal Singh Chaddha will mark the third collaboration of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan after Talaash and the 3 idiots of great success.