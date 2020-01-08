A guide to & # 39; Danger! The Greatest of All Time & # 39 ;: Explaining the format, the TV schedule for the champions tournament

%MINIFYHTMLf8d9bf754618e1a42e8c5614498fb6579% %MINIFYHTMLf8d9bf754618e1a42e8c5614498fb65710%

"Danger!" It has never been more popular. Now, the main contest of questions and answers of general knowledge of the United States is bigger and better than ever with the biggest tournament of all time.

Consider it the best champions tournament, as the three best and most winning players in the modern version of the 36-year history of the game, Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer, fight to be known as the GOAT player.

While the regular half-hour edition of the program continues to be broadcast in syndication, "Jeopardy! GOAT,quot;, recorded in December, is playing primetime for a national audience with host Alex Trebek. Trebek, 79, continues to fight pancreatic cancer in stage 4 while attending his duties as master of ceremonies.

Here is a guide to everything you need to know about the "Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time,quot; tournament, including how it works and a complete television show to watch the braniac drama over the next week or two:

Danger! The best format of all time, explained

Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holtzhauer are fighting for a $ 1 million jackpot in addition to their previous earnings. The first player to win three-hour games will take home the first prize. Each game consists of two regular games with Jeopardy !, Double Jeopardy! and the final danger! rounds, including the typical three doubles daily. The two finalists will settle for a prize of $ 250,000 each.

With three champions who have dominated minor opponents in their past "Danger!" run, the degree of difficulty has risen. The answers are more difficult, which leads to few more lost questions than usual despite the greater caliber of players.

Before the $ 1.5 million in total prizes are awarded, the dollar values ​​on the board are shown as point values.

Danger! schedule: How to watch the GOAT tournament

The first night of prerecorded games was aired on Tuesday, January 7. The tournament could last almost two weeks if necessary, and the final episode will be shown on Friday, January 17. All episodes are broadcast on ABC.

Here is the danger! TV schedule for the entire tournament:

Episode Date Time (TV channel) Match 1 Tuesday, January 7 8-9 p.m. ET (ABC) Match 2 Wednesday, January 8 8-9 p.m. ET (ABC) Match 3 Thursday, January 9 8-9 p.m. ET (ABC) Match 4 (if necessary) Tuesday, January 14 8-9 p.m. ET (ABC) Match 5 (if necessary) Wednesday, January 15 8-9 p.m. ET (ABC) Match 6 (if necessary) Thursday, January 16 8-9 p.m. ET (ABC) Match 7 (if necessary) Friday, January 17 8-9 p.m. ET (ABC)

Danger! champions, contestants

Alex Trebek and Ken Jennings https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/58/ab/ken-jennings-010820-gettyjpg_76yce0q1ol5a15hn030xyffke.jpg?t=-2038731201,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Ken Jennings

Jennings, 45, holds the record for the longest winning streak in "Danger!" history with his 74-game career in 2004, a year after the program removed its five-day limit for returning champions. He earned $ 2.5 million during his original career and $ 1 million more in other tournament appearances in the last 15 years. The Washington State native and a BYU graduate was a software engineer when he first competed in the program. Now he works as an author while living in the Seattle area.

Brad Rutter https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/8f/6/brad-rutter-010820-getty-ftrjpg_qx7toe6gg5pk1om7632fb7q7s.jpg?t=-2038730153,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Brad Rutter

Rutter, 41, entered CABRA without ever losing "Danger!" Play with a human contestant, including Jennings. Only the IBM Watson could claim victory over him. Rutter has accumulated $ 4,876 million playing "Danger!" in various formats since his original five-day career in 2000, during which he won $ 97,102 in cash and prizes.

Since then, he has won at the Champions Tournament, the Million Dollar Masters, the Battle of the Decades, the Last Champions Tournament and as team captain at the 2019 Star Games. The Pennsylvania native lives in Los Angeles , where he works as a television presenter, producer and actor.

James Holzhauer https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/f1/27/james-holzhauer-010820-getty-ftrjpg_t9qzf4q7letu1fhfwn9wskgcc.jpg?t=-2038731201,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



James Holzhauer

Holzhauer, 35, participated in his "Jeopardy!" 32 games winning streak from April to June in 2019. During that race, he won more than $ 2.46 million before adding another $ 250,000 by winning the subsequent Champions Tournament. The native of Naperville, Illinois and a graduate of the University of Illinois is now a professional sports player who lives in Las Vegas.

*** Warning: Spoilers beyond this point ***

Danger! GOAT winners per episode

Winner of match 1: Ken Jennings

Jennings beat Holzhauer by 200 points in the two-game game with 63,400 points, earning 45,000 and 18,400 points, respectively, in the two games. The game marked the first time Jennings defeated Rutter, who fought unusually in the key daily doubles and finished in a distant third place.

Jennings needed to bet smartly and get both final risks! Correct questions to stop Holzhauer. Here are the answers:

Game 1

Category: Presidents and the Bible

Track: "& # 39; Silent & # 39; Calvin Coolidge was inaugurated in 1925 in a Bible open to this first six-word line of the Gospel according to John."

Correct answer: What is & # 39; In the beginning was the Word & # 39 ;?

Game 2

Category: Astronomers

Track: "The name of this man was given to a comet that crashed into Jupiter in 1994; he is the only human whose remains lie on the moon."

Correct answer: Who is (Eugene) Zapatero?